Governor Gavin Newsom allegedly defeated the recall election against him as mainstream media project his win--like it did in the November 2020 Elections for President Joe Biden--amid reports of voter fraud.

The Christian Post said Newsom has already declared his victory in line with the Associated Press projecting him for "surviving California recall election." The Associated Press said there was a 30-point lead in votes opposing the recall or voters who chose "no" over those who agree with the recall or voters who chose "yes." Accordingly, Newsom was cast against 46 candidates for the post with Larry Elder taking the lead.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) highlighted that the Associated Press made the announcement while only 62% of the ballots had been actually counted reflecting 67% of votes for "No" for the said recall elections.

Election fraud

TGP, in stressing the election was "rigged," put a spotlight on votes "suddenly disappearing" during the live reporting of CNN on the recall election results. The media organization showed screencaptures of the CNN live reporting of the results at "49% Estimated Vote" and at "52% Estimated Vote."

For the "49% Estimated Vote," it showed "4,530,002 votes for 'No' at 70.7%" and "1,874,206 votes for 'Yes' at 29.3%." While for the "52% Estimated Vote," it showed "4,530,002 votes for 'No' at 67.1%" and "2,225,915 votes for 'Yes' at 32.9%."

TGP had red circles on the totals for those who voted "Yes" to stress their point that 351,000 votes disappeared from the totals "in an instant." The media outlet said CNN does this only for Republicans and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

"This happened during the 2020 presidential election too. Notice, it ALWAYS only affects Trump supporters and Republicans. Must be a coincidence, right?" TGP underscored.

Fox News echoed the Associated Press in reporting that "the race was called for Newsom," highlighting that 5.8 million voted "No" to the recall as compared to the 3.3 million who voted "Yes" to it during 68% of the ballots having been counted. Fox News actually headlined their report, "The No's have it--Gov. Gavin Newsom survives in California recall election. Gavin Newsom will remain as California governor after surviving in Tuesday's recall election."

On Monday, Christianity Daily reported that widespread voter fraud is happening in California in line with the recall. Voters from the San Fernando Valley experienced being denied their votes because they allegedly "voted" already. What happened was voters were told they had already cast their votes while they were yet in the process of having their ballots scanned.

The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder spokesman said in a statement that the incident with the San Fernando Valley involved issues with the voting equipment's settings that, after receiving the complaints on it, were fixed and functioned accordingly thereafter. The spokesman said they conducted "troubleshooting" of "the issue" before "the equipment at the locations was replaced and voting continued."

The County Registrar-Recorder Office also addressed fears raised by the voters that the provisional ballots given them will not be counted. The office said in the statement that the provisional ballots are actually a "fail-safe option" of their votes being counted "once the eligibility of the voter is verified."

Questionable win

On the other hand, Newsom was quick to celebrate his "win" as he held a press conference on Tuesday evening expressing his gratitude to those who opposed his recall and rejected "division." He highlighted the many instances the citizens of California said "yes" in the past months--from ending the pandemic and the science of the vaccines to abortion, "diversity" and "racial justice."

"I am humbled and grateful to the millions, and millions of Californians who exercised their fundamental right to vote, and express themselves so overwhelmingly by rejecting the division. An overwhelmingly no vote tonight here in the state of California. That was expressed tonight. I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state," Newsom remarked.

"We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic. We said yes to people's right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression. We said yes to women's fundamental constitutional right to decide for herself what she does with her body and her fate and future," he added.

"We said yes to diversity. We said yes to inclusion. We said yes to pluralism. We said yes to all those things that he we hold dear as Californians and I would argue as Americans. Economic justice, social justice, racial justice, environmental justice. Our values, where California's made so much progress. All of those things were on the ballot this evening," he ended.