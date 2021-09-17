The title of "The Sexiest Man Alive" is often regarded as a highly coveted one among actors and those in the entertainment industry.

However this year, the British news outlet called The Guardian bestowed the honor on none other than the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The newspaper took to its official Instagram account to share the news, describing the 80 year old doctor as "an unlikely cult hero for millions of people during the Covid pandemic."

The Blaze reported that the Guardian named Dr. Fauci the "Sexiest Man Alive" just in time for documentary that is set to air this Fall, titled "Fauci." The British newspaper called Dr. Fauci a "pop culture phenomenon," while the documentary's co-director John Hoffman called him "a man who is speaking the truth and will not let anything stand in the way," and even more shockingly, "the signal amid the noise."

According to the Irish Times, the documentary's other director Janet Tobias said that Dr. Fauci has "grounded charisma" and that he was "forged in the Aids pandemic and he was tested in the Covid pandemic," likening him to some sort of a sword or weapon.

This is in spite of the shocking revelation that Dr. Fauci was indeed involved in paying the Wuhan lab in China to carry out coronavirus research.

Newsweek reported that Dr. Fauci's National Institute of Health (NIH) denied funding coronavirus research that would make it more dangerous to humans. However, over 900 pages of newly released documents showed just how the NIH grants were in fact forwarded by EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, where the controversial gain-of-function (GOF) research was being conducted.

The documents "unequivocally" showed the link between Dr. Fauci's agency and the Wuhan lab where COVID is believed to have escaped, Rutgers University's Richard Ebright said.

"The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement in Wuhan are untruthful," Ebright said. But the mainstream media fails to focus on any aspect of this revelation, choosing instead to celebrate Dr. Fauci's "sexiest man alive" title.

Fox News reported that hundreds of Instagram users commented on The Guardian's post announcing Dr. Fauci as the "Sexiest Man Alive." One user commented, "You must be joking," while another declared it was "propaganda." Another user lamented, "The Guardian used to be a serious newspaper, but with this they lost it completely!"

Another critic by the name of Marc Lobliner took to Twitter to share, "Just when you think the media can't get more absurd..."

Despite calls to resign from critics, Dr. Fauci remains the White House medical advisor to President Joe Biden, with press secretary Jen Psaki going as far as defending him from the media despite the recently publicized reports on his ties to the Wuhan lab.