American celebrity Nicki Minaj reportedly challenged the vaccine mandate, causing the Left to panic, reports say.

Minaj had been trending in Twitter this week due to a post she made on not attending the MET gala for its vaccination requirements. She said the vaccines caused a relative to experience adverse effects. She also said that another reason for skipping the gala was for the safety of her child since she had no nanny.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one," Minaj announced on September 14.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," she pointed out.

"I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself," Minaj disclosed.

Prior to the said posts, Minaj revealed that she was infected with COVID and had to suffer twice since she was deprived of holding her child. She also alleged that there isn't any difference if you had a vaccine or not since you experience the same symptoms of the virus.

"I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? "get vaccinated" Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile," Minaj narrated.

"I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the d*mn vaccine," she added.

Minaj's tweets on the effect of the vaccine has become so controversial, it was regarded by some as circulating disinformation. It has even reached the government of Trinidad who has gone out of their way to actually research the claims on the vaccination's effect and stated that doing so was a waste of their time. While The White House is said to have sent Minaj an invitation to discuss her concerns on the vaccination, a matter the celebrity herself tweeted about two days after her post on the matter.

"The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction. Yes, I'm going. I'll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human," Minaj emphasized.

Meanwhile, Minaj's post on taking the vaccine voluntarily and after doing research is said to have caused the Left to panic-as per former President Donald Trump Senior Legal Counsel Jenna Ellis--because she was brave enough to speak against the mandate.

"The left is panicking over @NICKIMINAJ because she isn't doing what they expect her to. She's thinking for herself," Ellis remarked.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson praised Minaj for challenging the vaccine mandate and highlighted what she said on taking it after not being "bullied." Carlson said the Left are reacting negatively to what she said not because of the physical effects she claims the vaccines caused but because she is asking people to "pray on it, make the decision yourself like a free human being, and quote, 'don't be bullied'."

"Our immediate public health officials didn't like this because they make their livings bullying people, so they couldn't make it stand," Carlson stressed.

Tucker, who announced that the rapper's post was banned in Twitter, also applauded Minaj for being "one of the bravest people in the United States." A matter echoed by conservative Author Melissa Tate who pointed out Minaj announcing in her Instagram account that 80% of fellow artists have expressed having the same sentiments as her but were just afraid to speak out.

Minaj pointed out in the said Instagram Live post how the "Democratic people...are jumping" on the issue and are now attacking her personally -"assassinating my character"- for announcing that the White House asked her to come over to discuss the vaccines.