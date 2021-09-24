Hollywood actor Denzel Washington revealed about his mission from God and advised men on how to be successful.

The actor, being one of the speakers, discussed about the revelation during "The Better Man Event" last weekend in Florida, The Christian Post reported.

"In every prayer, all I hear is: 'Feed my sheep.' That's what God wants me to do," he said.

"What I found out in the last couple of years is there are all kinds of sheep. So that's why I talk to experienced shepherds to help guide me," he added.

He shared that men should use their gifts from God to fulfill their calling.

"The world has changed. What is our role as a man? The John Wayne formula is not quite a fit right now. But strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, patience are God's gift to us as men. We have to cherish that, not abuse it."

To be successful, he advised that men should "stay on [their] knees." He added that though they can "watch" what he does, they have to listen to God since he is also just like them - mere human.

"Share what you know, inspire who you can, seek advice. If you want to talk to one someone, talk to the one that can do something about it. Constantly develop those habits," he continued.

He disclosed that he is committed to honor his parents with the way he lives his life by serving others.

The actor also tackled fear, saying that it is "nothing but contaminated faith." Thus, he pointed out that men should exercise their faith by lifting their "faith weights" daily.

"You may get injured; you may want to throw them down, you may want to give up, you may never be big ... you have to refill your bucket every night. You have to refill your bucket every morning," he further stated.

Washington also shared these views on his Christian faith to Financial Times last January, discussing about his film, "The Little Things."

In the interview, he said that his happiness does not come from his achievements. Though he noted that he appreciates the recognition he received from the film industry, he emphasized that he is in the world for his "God-given mission" which is to use his talents to the best of his ability and live for the LORD, as well as to share his knowledge and experience with others.

He went on to say that he sees himself as someone who is "part of the solution and not part of the problem," helping others in the ways he can. He uncovered that he keeps reminded of his mother's statement, saying "Man gets the award, God gives the reward."

Moreover, he revealed that his "ultimate mission" in life is trying to have a close relationship with God, adding that he no longer cared about the opinion of others, which he used to do out of concern that he might lose fans.

"But now I'm unafraid and I don't care, whatever the consequences, I'll live with them the rest of my life," he concluded.

The multi-awarded actor grew up as a Christian. His father was a Pentecostal pastor who did not allow them to watch secular movies but encouraged to read their Bibles regularly. When he lost his way due to his parents' divorce, his mother sent him to Oakland Military Academy.

Though he always felt that he was meant to be a minister, Washington reportedly believes that he is still doing God's work through his craft by "giving voice" to inspiring stories, as well as using his influence and money to help others.