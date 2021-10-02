According to a former Pfizer employee who studied the COVID vaccine's medicinal patents, those who have not been vaccinated face grave medical risk from those who have been inoculated.

Karen Kingston, a pharmaceutical marketing specialist and biotechnology analyst, voiced this caution in an interview with USA Watchdog Greg Hunter

"If you take a look at the biological license approval for Pfizer, it specifically explains that Comirnaty is a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA," she said. "What is that? That is a man-made genetic material that coats the spike protein of SARS-CoV 2. So, people who are injected are producing trillions of the disease-causing spike protein, and they can infect other people."

"This was documented in the August 2015 document by the FDA called 'Viral Based Gene Therapies' and shedding analysis and design studies," she continued. "This is what's called a viral gene based therapy, and it's very well documented by the FDA. . . . That is clear evidence that they knew the shedding would occur."

On pregnant women, Kingston explained that a mother who is exposed to a vaccinated person while pregnant has a higher risk of her unborn child dying during the first month of life, as well as congenital defects and autoimmune disorders for the rest of the child's life.

As for vaccinated parents, Kingston said that they can infect their unvaccinated children. She pointed at the CDC's weekly morbidity and death data in August revealed a significant increase in cases of hospitalization among children aged 1-4, 5- 12, and 12- 18, starting in January.

"Well, the children were not supposed to be vaccinated," she said. "That's correct-the parents are. As parents get more and more vaccinated, the children, particularly 1 to 4 year olds, are the highest spike in hospitalizations due to COVID. Children never got COVID before. What they are getting is COVID from their parents being vaccinated."

Despite the terrible news, Kingston offers methods to reduce the danger for those who have not been vaccinated, as well as NAC supplementation for those who have been vaccinated.

As Kingston asserts, the world must "wake up to the extreme," and to proclaim:

"This is absolutely unlawful, and I just can't believe parents, police officers, healthcare providers and our government are just standing by and basically letting a conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and murder on our children and employees. I am tired of people saying this is conspiracy theory, it's unproven. It's not. All these documents are available on the FDA, NIH and USPTO.gov."

While efforts to refute pseudoscience continue via the dissemination of medical papers, videos, and testimonies from pro-life physicians, scientists, and other frontline workers, Kingston's remark about individuals exercising their constitutional rights is equally important.

In Canada, a group of diners successfully defended themselves against unlawful coercion by using their legal knowledge after a security officer contacted the police to try to remove them from the mall's premises. Despite the cops surrounding them, they did not panic. Instead, they cited sections of the law to prove that they were not breaking any. Eventually, the cops decided to let them continue their meal without more interaction.