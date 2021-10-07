Christian rapper and singer TobyMac shared about the pain of losing his son and expressed his hope of seeing him again one day.

In the video clip, taken during his visit to Moline, Illinois for the "Hits Deep Tour 2021," posted by Michael Foust on YouTube, the singer remembers his son who passed away in October 2019, the Christian Headlines reported.

"A little under two years ago, I lost my firstborn son. And I've been walking through the valley," he began.

He went on to encourage others who were experiencing the same.

"And I know some of you guys are walking through valleys of your own. A friend told me right after my son passed, he said, 'Listen, sometimes when you've got nothing, and you feel it's as dark as it has ever been, you just have to reach up and grab on to a promise of God and pull it down close to your heart.'"

TobyMac expressed his confidence that he will see his son again someday, holding to the promises of God in John 3:16.

"The question is this: Why do I get to see my son again? Because his good outweighed his bad? No - because it didn't. He was my wild child. And my good doesn't outweigh my bad. There's only one reason I get to see my son again, and it's this: 'For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. The way I see it ... is this: God gave His firstborn son so that I could see my firstborn son again."

He also thanked his fans for the gestures of sympathy and love they have shown to his family during the ordeal.

According to the Tennessean, the artist's son, Truett Foster McKeehan died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines. Further, a toxicology report showed that he also took Adderall and marijuana at the time of his death. He was only 21 years old.

Like his father, McKeehan aspired to be a rapper himself. He has also written songs using the pseudonyms Moxie, TRU and truDog.

In his honor, the Truett Foster Foundation was launched to raise scholarship funds for the youth who are financially challenged.

Deeply hurt with the loss of his son, TobyMac detailed his grief through the song, "21 years."

The artist continued remembering McKeehan by releasing another single, "Help Is On The Way (Maybe Midnight)," earlier this year. The Bible's promise in Psalm 98:1-2 inspired the track's lyrics, expressing hope in God amidst darkness.

Last month, he released his second single for 2021, "Promised Land." In the song, he declared that the "promised land" is not a piece of land but a relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. In its music video, the singer paid tribute to his grandfather who was a miner in West Virginia, a way of living which the rapper described as a "hard life" and one he imagined that will make those men wonder about their "promised land."

TobyMac or Toby McKeehan was a former member of the Christian pop group dc Talk, alongside Michael Tait and Kevin Max Smith, whom he met while studying at Liberty University. When the group disbanded in 1999, the artist launched his solo career which turned out to be also successful.