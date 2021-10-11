Hallmark actress and "Fuller House" Candace Cameron Bure clarified that she is not opposed to vaccinations, but believes that everyone should have access to accurate information and the freedom to make an informed decision.

Instead, she stated in an Instagram post on Thursday that she is "pro-informed consent," "pro-immune system," "pro-early intervention," and "pro-sunlight, exercise, real food, & vitamins."

On Friday, she reportedly posted a meme for her five million followers to see. Her caption is as follows:

"This. This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR. Read and understand the distinction. This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom. This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!"

Yahoo News first broke the story, which was picked up by The Gateway Pundit.

The repost by Bure, a mother of three grown children, sparked a heated discussion online. Her "Fuller House" father, Bob Saget, and fellow Hallmark actors Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Katharine McPhee, and Alexa PenaVega were among the more than 356,000 people who had liked her message as of Friday afternoon. Several of her supporters complimented her in the post's comments.

Although she got a lot of support, many of the comments were unfavorable, albeit they weren't all nasty. Men and women questioned her on many topics, including abortion and the right of women to make their own health-care decisions. They shared anecdotes of loved ones who had died with COVID-19 and bemoaned the fact that none of the solutions outlined in Bure's post could have spared them.

When asked about her vaccination status by Page Six, Bure reportedly said no. However, she has already expressed her displeasure with vaccine mandates.

A separate Bure post, published in July, also drew a lot of attention. The pious Christian celeb uploaded a TikTok video to the provocative lyrics of Lana Del Rey's sensuous song "Jealous Girl."

"When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit" Bure captioned the video while holding up a Bible. To further expand her reach, she posted the video to her 5 million-strong Instagram following in addition to TikTok. Her followers, however, seemed to have missed her point. Thus, she subsequently apologized and took the video down.

"I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible," she explained. "And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive."

She went on to say that the clip was inspired by her daughter Natasha, who had earlier posted her own take on the TikTok craze. In her apology, Bure also acknowledged that maybe she was attempting to be "too cool" or "relevant in a Biblical way," but it didn't work.

It's reportedly still up on TikTok, even though the actress took it down from Instagram.

But while Yahoo notes that the critical comments on Bure's Instagram post are "playing out across the country," citing a New York Times report of 700,000 deaths from the coronavirus, nearly two-thirds of which were fully vaccinated, the same mainstream media outlet incorrectly reported that "nearly 900,000 children have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since the pandemic began, and about 520 have died."

According to The Federalist, the story was bolstered by hundreds of blue checkmarks on Twitter. The NYT subsequently changed the article's wording one day after publishing to state that "63,000 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 from August 2020 to October 2021, and at least 520 have died."

In other words, there are now 837,500 fewer critically ill children than was originally stated in the article in question, The Federalist remarked.