Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) is under fire for covering up an alleged rape of a 15 year old female student at Stone Bridge High School, where the victim was sexually assaulted by a biological boy who entered a girls' bathroom by wearing a skirt and identifying as "gender fluid."

The incident happened in May, after which police reports were filed. In a June school board meeting, the victim's father, Scott Smith reacted passionately against the school board after it lied and said they did not have "any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms." Smith was later arrested.

But Smith's fight isn't over. He accused the Loudoun school board of covering up his 15 year old daughter's sexual assault, after which LCPS issued a statement to address the reports, Breitbart reported. In a statement, LCPS explained that the school district does not launch an investigation unless law enforcement signals the end of their own criminal investigation. The school district added that they were ordered by law enforcement to refrain from interviewing students until the police investigation had concluded. They reiterated, "LCPS has cooperated and continues to cooperate with law enforcement."

LCPS claims they were also "prohibited from disciplining any student without following the Title IX grievance process, which includes investigating complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault." They claim that they do, however, "impose interim measures to protect the safety of students involved in the original incident, deter retaliation, and preserve the integrity of the investigation and resolution process."

LCPS continued to stand by their school board members, who said that they were not aware of any cases of sexual assault in their campuses, reasoning that school board members are "typically not given details of disciplinary matters." It also claims that the school board was "not aware of the specific details of this incident until it was reported in media outlets earlier this week."

However, the Loudoun County Sheriff had already released a statement last week announcing that a student from Ashburn had been charged with sexual battery and abduction at another school and it was the same perpetrator who sexually assaulted Smith's ninth-grade daughter. The perpetrator was charged with "two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy and one count of forcible fellatio," in relation to Smith's daughter's case, the Christian Post reported.

Parents are now calling for Loudoun County School Board and Superintendent of Schools Scott Ziegler to be held accountable for implementing transgender policies that allow male-born students access to girls' bathrooms and placing girls in a vulnerable situation. Parents are also concerned about how school boards have used Smith as a poster child for what they call "domestic terrorists."

In a conversation with Fox News, Smith lamented that he was "told by everyone..that if I wanted justice for my daughter, I needed to keep my mouth quiet and not speak out because in order to get justice for my daughter."