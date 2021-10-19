Dr. Stella Immanuel of Houston's COVID-19 frontline medical team explained the vaccine mandate is "satanic" in nature, and that Bill Gates intends to depopulate the planet via the COVID pandemic and vaccination.

Dr. Immanuel was asked by The Gateway Pundit about her position on vaccine mandates, She said unequivocally that she believes "the whole pandemic was a Trojan Horse for vaccines," noting that COVID was fully curable and preventable from the start.

"There is no reason for you to be giving a vaccine for a disease that's completely treatable, and completely preventable," she maintained. "And on top of that, the death rate of COVID is not that high. So, we need to wake up and realize that these mandates, the vaccines, and everything is taking us right into the book of Revelations where you cannot buy or sell without taking the vax."

She, on the other hand, stressed the importance of early treatment. For those who wind up in hospitals, she offered encouragement by saying that death isn't anything to be frightened of if they're a child of God. Nonetheless, she advised people to avoid the experimental COVID shots at all costs.

"If you're, if you're a child of God, if you're a Christian, you should not be afraid to die, first of all," she said. "So the reason why they can cage us is we're all so scared. So I said, you know, die saved and die human. And don't allow yourself to be genetically modified. These things are no vaccine, they are gene therapy."

Dr. Immanuel continued by referring to the finding of Dr. Kerry Madej, who examined some of these shots under a microscope and discovered some really horrific ingredients. She said that humans are essentially being genetically modified, with the goal of downloading people's brains in order to link them to the internet.

She also pointed to the fact that the White House, the CDC, a large number of Democratic legislators, and employees of Pfizer are exempt from the mandate.

"Why is the general public being mandated? Why are they trying to give vaccines to children that barely get COVID? There's a very sinister thing going on. And the reason why it's going on and on is because we comply," she explained.

Being the doctor that she always is, she reiterated the need of keeping oneself healthy and with the help of prophylaxis like HCQ, IVM, and vitamins.

"Keep yourself healthy and realize that this whole thing, all of this whole vaccination and everything COVID, everything is a Trojan Horse for vaccines. They want to scare 7 billion people, and they want all of us to get jabbed, they want all of us to get corrupted. And the good news is the end time is Jesus might be coming soon. And at the end of the day, Jesus wins," she continued.

She also did not pass up the chance to counsel both those who had received the shot and those who had not.

"For those that were vaccinated out of fear, out of, they didn't want to lose their jobs, repent, ask God to forgive you, and ask the Lord to cleanse that stuff out of you. You know the blood of Jesus works, but please don't get vaccinated," she said.

When questioned whether she believes Fauci and the CDC are attempting to disguise the efficacy of these drugs as COVID-19 cures while really killing patients, Dr. Immanuel calls it for what it is: evil.

"I think they're evil. I don't think they're even human. Because you cannot be a human and be that evil," she said. "When we talk about evil, Fauci's an epitome of evil. If you know what Fauci did in the days of AIDS. The things that Fauci does, Fauci is the epitome of evil. And you know what, the good news about it is, at the end of the day, all of us are going to have a creator, that judges."

In terms of Big Pharma making millions, Dr. Immanuel believes there is a deeper agenda behind all of the propaganda.

"Depopulation," she responded. "Bill Gates had a video, that said that if you do good vaccines, they can cut down the world's population by 10 to 15%. Bill Gates has done a lot of atrocities in India in Africa and everything. If somebody tells you they want to depopulate the world with 15% with vaccines. Why would you let them sponsor a vaccine?"

She reiterated that Gates' hands are on every vaccine. Similarly, the pattern of the Mark of the Beast may be observed in Moderna's use of "luciferase," Gate's monitoring system's use of the final three six-digit numbers, and the fact that the bill now being considered in Congress is "H.R. 060606."

