Pennsylvania's school boards declined to cooperate with a national school board organization's call for federal action against parents whom they tagged as "domestic terrorists."

As reported by LifeSite News, this decision was made by unanimous vote on Thursday by the Governing Board of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA). Before that, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote to President Joe Biden, seeking federal law enforcement intervention against the parents that it labeled as "domestic terrorists," a "misguided" attempt that the PSBA considered "the final straw."

"America's public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," the NSBA wrote in a letter dated September 29.

"As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes," the NSBA added.

Internally, PSBA said its long-standing NSBA membership was intended to "bring value and support to our organization and local school directors," but that "[t]he value of the NSBA federation membership has been questioned numerous times over the past several years."

Furthermore, the letter to President Biden implying that parents should be labeled domestic terrorists was "the final straw," the PSBA claimed.

The Pennsylvania chapter continued that the NSBA's recent comments have caused political conflicts inside the PSBA, despite the Pennsylvania chapter's efforts to "find common ground."

"This misguided approach has made our work and that of many school boards more difficult. It has fomented more disputes and cast partisanship on our work on behalf of school directors, when we seek to find common ground and support all school directors in their work, no matter their politics. Now is not the time for more politics and posturing, it is the time for solutions to the many challenges facing education," said the statement.

This followed after the Biden administration moved to penalize parents who spoke out against problematic school practices, deploying the FBI to investigate presumed "harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff."

However, LifeSite points out that the PSBA is not the only one to have taken issue with the NSBA's wording and the Biden administration's action, which included deploying federal officials against parents.

"As of Friday, at least 16 state school board associations reported that they were not consulted before the NSBA sent its letter to the Biden administration," reports The Federalist.

It added that most of these state organizations criticized the national association's proposal to invoke "domestic terrorism laws" to prosecute parents and claimed the demonstrations they have encountered have not justified law enforcement participation beyond state and local level.

Because of their displeasure with socialist policies such as restroom bills, attempts to teach politically incorrect and overtly racist and sexually explicit concepts, and the insistence on masks for children, parents have reportedly had many heated arguments with law enforcement over the past year.

Parents who were opposed to the aforementioned radical school rules had their fears confirmed when a father got into a fight with a school board and was arrested. The father was angry, according to an exclusive report, because the school had reportedly covered up the rape of his young daughter by a biological male wearing a skirt and identifying as "gender-fluid."