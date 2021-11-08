A Democrat governor from Kansas reportedly spoke out against President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.

The Daily Wire said Governor Laura Kelly came out against Biden on Friday, calling his new vaccine mandate not "correct, or the most effective."

"Democrat Governor Comes Out Against Biden Vaccine Mandate: It's Not 'Correct, Or The Most Effective'," The Daily Wire tweeted.

Kelly expressed in a statement dated November 5 appreciation for the administration's effort to keep everyone safe. However, she pointed out upon reviewing it that she finds the "new vaccine mandate from" Biden not right nor effective particularly for her state.

"Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don't believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," Kelly said.

Kelly explained that she finds it ineffective considering states have already cascaded their own means to fight the pandemic that are customized to the needs of their constituents. She stressed that she would implement policies that would only suit the best interests of those in Kansas.

"States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs. I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis," Kelly undermined.

Biden last Thursday, November 4, reinforced his vaccine mandate by coming out with policies for the private sector through the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Medicare and Medicaid Services. The new two major policies cover companies with 100 employees or more and is expected to cover 100 million Americans or two thirds of workers in America.

The OSHA's policy requires vaccination for employees. Those who do not wish to be vaccinated are required a weekly submission of negative COVID-19 tests and the wearing of masks at work. Similarly, Medicare and Medicaid participants are required to be vaccinated as per the new policy.

A supporter of the vaccines, Kelly pinned to her Twitter account the safety and efficacy of the drug to protect people and address the pandemic.

"The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, and will protect all of us as we return to normal. When you qualify, roll up your sleeves and find a vaccine available near you at http://KansasVaccine.gov!" Kelly announced last March 24 in line with her state's vaccine program.

Last week, Kelly also announced that Kansas will adopt the United States Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), making all Kansans 5 and older eligible for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine."

Kelly finds the new development in the drug's administration a faster means for citizens to "finally return to normal" and, as such, they are making preparations for its administration to communities, while encouraging parents to get their kids aged 5 and older vaccinated as soon as possible."