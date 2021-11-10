Renowned minister and author Joyce Meyer shared how people can attain peace and live a worry-free life.

In her article in the Charisma Magazine, Meyer, founder of Joyce Meyer Ministries, said that it is normal for individuals to be concerned about things that are happening in the world, as well as in their personal lives. However, she warned that if they are not careful, the devil may lead them to worry more than they should.

She stressed that worry is the result of failing to trust God with various matters in life. People often trust their own abilities, thinking that they can fix problems on their own. But after all efforts and worries, they find themselves unable to provide the right solutions.

Recalling her youth, the minister revealed that she had a hard time trusting others after learning that "people hurt people," and thus, tried to take care of herself and refused to depend on anyone. These experiences are hard to overcome even after a person becomes a Christian but doing such, she lamented, "is too big a task."

Meyer questioned why many are still refusing to let go of their worries when the Bible already told the believers to give all their anxiety to Jesus because He cares for them.

She pointed out that the only way people can have victory in their lives is "to play by God's rules."

The minister then provided a couple of steps on how to get rid of worrying and have peace, citing 1 Peter 5:6-7 - humbling themselves and casting their cares on Jesus.

"All of us would be better off if we'd learn to lean on God and ask for His help. But as long as we try to do everything ourselves, God will let us. He won't take care of our problems and worries-our anxieties-until we let go of them and give them to Him," she argued.

However, she clarified that casting their cares does not mean that they can be irresponsible. They still have to do what they can and just leave to God what they can't. The LORD will work in their lives and situations when they humble themselves and ask for His help, which, she said, is the only time they can enjoy life.

"So the cure for worry is humbling ourselves before God, casting our cares on Him and trusting Him. When we are able to believe and say, "God, I trust You," it will literally change our lives," Meyer continued.

She also emphasized that once a person already surrendered his problems to God, he must choose to trust Him and be willing to accept His answers.

As stated in 1 Peter 5:7, the minister assured that people can trust God with His "best" for their lives so they don't have to worry about it.

"When you have a positive attitude and keep your faith in God, you can't be defeated," she added.

She declared that one can overcome worry through faith and the Word of God because speaking about positive things disrupts the negative thoughts that worry brings.

"When we are full of the Word of God, we can speak it out of our mouths in faith," the minister said.

"Faith is stronger than doubt, negativism and unbelief. It has a positive attitude that can overcome our pasts and lead us into a great future. Faith is a powerful force that cannot be conquered," she further stated.

Meyer then provided Bible verses that remind of God's love and faithfulness, including Psalm 103, Lamentations 3:22-23 and Hebrews 13:5.

"As you spend time with God in prayer and meditating on scriptures (thinking about them, rolling them over and over in your mind), you'll find greater peace in His presence. You'll become more focused on God and His promises, and you'll enjoy freedom from worry!" she concluded.

Apart from being a minister, Meyer is also a New York Times bestselling author. She has written 130 books and many of these were translated into 155 languages. In addition, she runs the program, "Enjoying Everyday Life," which is captured worldwide through radio, television and online.