The debate on whether natural immunity or immunity from vaccines provide better protection against COVID rages on. Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) demonstrated conflicting evidence, adding more speculation on the efficacy of vaccines, which have since been required by the government for certain sectors.

"Unvaccinated people who had survived a previous COVID-19 infection were more than five times more likely to be reinfected with the virus compared to those who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines," CBS News said of CDC's findings.

However, the CDC appears to have contradicted their own claims when they admitted that they have no record of unvaccinated people with natural immunity against COVID spreading the disease.

According to WND, the CDC responded to a Freedom of Information Act request from a lawyer, in which they said they had no documented cases of any unvaccinated individual with natural immunity against COVID who was confirmed to be spreading the disease. In the response, the CDC stated, "A search of our documents failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. The CDC Emergency Operations Center (EOC) conveyed that this information is not collected."

"Documents reflecting any documented case of an individual who 1) never received a Covid-19 vaccine 2) was infected with Covid-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and 3) transmitted SARs-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected," the statement read, as per RSBN.

The CDC admitted that they had not been keeping track of this data, which goes against their claims in the past that vaccines are the best way to be protected against COVID, particularly its Delta variant.

Back in October, a CDC study concluded, "All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2." This study reaffirmed President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandates that rolled out for federal employees and contractors, as well as larger businesses. But a recent Israeli study on data collected between March last year to August this year showed that natural immunity is stronger than immunity from Pfizer COVID vaccines.

The study found that "SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccinees had a 13.06-fold ... increased risk for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant compared to those previously infected."

The conclusions drawn from this study is contrary to the conclusions drawn by the CDC's study, which said that unvaccinated individuals who were naturally immune from COVID were five times more at risk for contracting it again. Meanwhile, the Israeli study found that vaccinated people actually had a "5.96-fold...increased risk for breakthrough infection and a 7.13-fold...increased risk for symptomatic disease."

The Israeli study, which also found that vaccinated folks were "also at a greater risk for COVID-19-related-hospitalizations compared to those that were previously infected," was also significantly larger than the CDC study.

Meanwhile, the CDC continues to campaign for "vaccine confidence," encouraging the vaccine hesitant to go out and get their vaccines.

The CDC said, "Strong confidence in COVID-19 vaccines within communities leads to more adults, adolescents, and children getting vaccinated - which leads to fewer COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths."

It's worth noting that the CDC was blasted for the aforementioned study which had "predetermined" results. Attorney Jenin Younes of the New Civil Liberties Alliance emphasized how the CDC's new study contradicted its own data regarding vaccination and natural immunity.

"Anyone who has like five minutes can see how blatantly the CDC lies, by comparing this 'study' to this metanalysis then one should begin to question everything the CDC has ever said about COVID-19," Younes said.

It's also worth noting how most parents do not want to vaccinate their children, despite the Pfizer COVID shot being granted emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CNN reported towards the end of October that 76% of parents surveyed said they were "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the long-term effects of the COVID vaccine, while 71% worried about serious side effects.