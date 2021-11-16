A new set of emails have surfaced, revealing that the Department of Justice's act of calling parents "domestic terrorists" allegedly have the approval of the Biden Administration.

The Right Side Broadcasting Network said the new emails, obtained by Fox News on Nov. 13, show that the National School Board Association worked with the White House and the Department of Justice before the letter labeling parents "domestic terrorists" was sent to Biden.

The emails described the NSBA Organization of State Association Executive Directors liaison group meeting that took place on September 14. This "meeting with White House Staff" took place before the NSBA meeting that same day. The email said a letter asking for "federal assistance" would be sent three days after that meeting.

"Then, on September 17, the interim Executive Director emailed a notice to the state association executive directors that indicated a letter requesting federal assistance would be sent," the news company said.

Fox highlighted that the new emails they acquired revealed that NSBA Executive Chip Slaven "altered the text of the letter to satisfy the curiosity of White House Staff."

"In talks over the last several weeks with White House staff, they requested additional information on some of the specific threats, so the letter also details many of the incidents that have been occurring," Slaven wrote

The new emails add weight to the America First Legal Foundation's accusations against the NSBA, particularly its collaboration with the DOJ and the White House to call parents "domestic terrorists." Last month, America First Legal Foundation requested Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and his department and the White House for the letter and the directive that followed it.

The NSBA sent the letter to Biden in September asking him to enact a "federal law enforcement and other assistance" against "domestic terrorists," which pertains to parents and all those who spoke against the teaching of CRT in schools and the COVID-19 mask mandates.

This prompted Garland to release a directive to Attorney Offices and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to arrive at strategies within 30 days against "violent threats against school officials and teachers" allegedly made by the "domestic terrorists."

Garland immediately received backlash for calling parents "domestic terrorists" since he was unable to identify credible threats allegedly made by the parents. His directive was also opposed by the Louisiana, Florida, and Virginia School Boards Associations. The AG nonetheless defended his directive stating that it does not impose against anyone's constitutional rights.

News on White House's collaboration with NSBA for the letter came out the last week of October based on emails obtained by Parents Defending Education via a Freedom of Information Act request. These emails were proof that the NSBA and the White House was working on the letter "for several weeks" before it was sent to Biden.