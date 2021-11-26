A report reveals that an Antifa member from North Dakota who attacked a Republican Senator's office actually received money from Democrats and even got his ax back from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

WND said 31-year-old Thomas Alexander Starks pleaded guilty in April for the destruction of government property--the office of Republican Senator John Hoeven located in Fargo--using an ax. Starks, who lives in Lisbon, used the ax last December to smash Hoeven's intercom and glass door.

However, instead of getting more than a year's imprisonment, Starks only received probation out of him being a member of the Antifa as per a report from PJ Media. He was also given a small fine to pay for his offense.

"Federal guidelines suggested Starks should spend 10-16 months in the hoosegow, but because he is a protected member of Antifa, he was sentenced to mere probation and ordered to pay $2,784 in restitution," the report said.

"Keep in mind that there are people still in solitary confinement for taking non-violent selfies in the Capitol on January 6," the outfit added.

Accordingly, Starks posted in Facebook under the profile "Paul Dunyan" that he got his ax back from the FBI. The name is likely a reference to the axman Paul Bunyan, PJ Media noted. He posted a photo of the ax along with a caption that bragged about himself being "superior" out of being an Antifa member. The photo showed the ax neatly seated in front a windbreaker and a pair of boots arranged on a couch.

"Look what the FBI were kind enough to give back to me! I am ANTIFA. I will always attack fascists, racial superiority complexes built around nationalism that promotes genocide to fuel a war machine is the worst humanity has to offer," Starks declared.

Comments of the post showed that Starks had to pick up the ax from his lawyer's office and his surprise of being able to get the ax back "without a lawyer." Friends asked when the ax would be auctioned to help him raise funds again, an allusion to the online fundraiser he launched when he was arrested in December and from which he raised $8,400 after declaring his innocence and love of family.

In addition to exposing the FBI on the ax, PJ Media also disclosed the names of the members of the Democratic Party who gave Starks money for his defense when he was charged for destruction of government property. The said Democrats are institutional researcher Ellie Shockley, former Representative Kylie Oversen, and former Valley City State University President Ellen Chaffee.

"Three North Dakota Democrats threw the fascist some dough. Democrat Party Executive Committee Representative Ellie Shockley donated $100, Democratic-Non Partisan League (NPL) Chairwoman Kylie Oversen also gave $100, and Ellen Chaffee, the Democrat candidate for lt. governor in 2012, gave $500," PJ Media divulged.

The Republicans through Chairman Rick Berg released a statement last January condemning the financial support extended by the Democrats to Starks. They pointed to video footage contradicting his funders' claims of him being "innocent."

"It is inexcusable that Chairwoman Overson would be personally involved in supporting a far-left extremist whose violent actions constitute an assault on our democracy. Video evidence leaves little in doubt about this attack, so it is unfathomable why ND Dem-NPL officials would lend their name and financial support to a man they refer to as 'innocent'," Berg said.