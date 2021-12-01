Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves explained why he supports "individual freedom" for COVID-19 vaccination but not for abortion during an interview on Sunday.

The Christian Post said Reeves was interviewed by MSNBC's "Meet the Press" Chuck Todd who asked on his opposing stand on the vaccine mandates and the Mississippi Gestational Age Act. Todd pointed out what he meant by playing a video of Reeve's earlier interview where he stated respect for the "freedom and individual liberty" of Mississippians to get the COVID-19 vaccines whereas he exempts its application for abortion.

"Freedom and individual liberty. Why should the state of Mississippi tell a woman what they should do with their body? Why shouldn't they have that individual freedom on their body, particularly in the first 20 weeks?" Todd asked during the program.

Reeves responded by explaining the principle of "individual liberty" and bodily autonomy being applied to abortion is different because it involves murdering an innocent human being. The governor pointed out that pro-choice advocates who compare abortion laws to vaccine mandates "absolutely ignore the fact that in getting an abortion, there is an actual killing of an innocent, unborn child that is in that womb."

He then went on to explain the Mississippi Gestational Age Act.

"Here's what we know about babies that are 15 weeks. We know that they have a heartbeat. We know that those babies at 15 weeks actually can open and close their hands. We know that they have developing lungs. And we know that those babies at 15 weeks can feel pain," Reeves said.

"The difference between vaccine mandates and abortions is vaccines allow you to protect yourself. Abortions actually go in and kill other American babies," he stressed.

Todd claimed that vaccines are more on protecting the community than the person, making it a "pro-life position." But Reeves countered by citing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci's statements on vaccinations being beneficial to the individual for it improves the immunity, thereby giving protection to the person, not the community.

Reeves then cited the number of casualties brought by COVID-19 against that of abortion.

"During this very horrible and challenging time since I was sworn into office in January of 2020, Chuck, we've had 800,000 American lives lost because of COVID. And my heart aches for every single one of those individuals that have died because of COVID," Reeves responded.

"But since [Roe v. Wade] was enacted, 62 million American babies have been aborted, and therefore have been killed," Reeves said. "

And that's why I think it's very important that people like myself and others across this country stand up for those unborn children because they don't have the ability to stand up for themselves."

Accordingly, Reeves' interview comes in the light of the Mississippi Gestational Act scheduled for review on December 1 by the United States Supreme Court through the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The lawsuit was filed against the state of Mississippi and the Supreme Court decided last May to review its constitutionality--a hearing said to overturn Roe v. Wade especially after Attorney General Lynn Fitch pointed out how "egregiously wrong." it is. Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Grant Stewart will be representing the state during the said hearing.

Meanwhile, a string of prayer vigils will be held by various groups beginning the eve of the hearing held in various locations in the country that includes outside the grounds of the Supreme Court in the hope that a decision favoring the unborn and overturning Roe v. Wade would be made.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Fauci's claims on the vaccines strengthening immunity were already debunked by the UK Health Security Agency, which discovered that COVID jabs actually destroy natural immunity.