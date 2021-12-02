A group of feminists stage a stand on the issue of abortion by going to the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday to advocate for their "freedom" to kill the unborn.

Life News reported that the pro-choice "Shout Your Abortion" displayed a huge banner outside of the Supreme Court to convey their stand for women's rights. The banner read, "We are taking abortion pills," and the members held a bag with white boxes labeled. "abortion pills."

The pro-choice group held their rally alongside pro-life groups who have been present outside the Supreme Court as early as Tuesday in line with the oral arguments on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. The pro-lifers support Mississippi's request for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade since the case in focus reviews the constitutionality of states banning abortions for 15 weeks of pregnancies.

Life News called Shout Your Abortion's rally, spearheaded by its founder Amelia Bonow, a "publicity stunt." The group presented a video entitled, "Forever! Abortion pills!" while Bonow and her members raised the boxes of pills and the pills they held in their hands.

All the members then swallowed the alleged abortion pills before they clapped and cheered themselves even though it was not clear if any of them were actually pregnant, considering the life-threatening danger of such drugs.

"ABORTION PILLS ARE IN OUR HANDS & WE WON'T STOP Black heart. Taking Mifepristone at the Supreme Court today. #AbortionPillsForever," Shout Your Abortion tweeted with a video of their rally.

Rallying with Shout Your Abortion are other pro-abortion groups hoping that Roe v. Wade would stay. Police were monitoring both pro-choice and pro-life rallies simultaneously.

ReproAction Deputy Director Shireen Rose Shakouri praised Shout Your Abortion for opposing Roe v. Wade from being overturned, taking to Twitter to praise the "goodness" of her "comrades."

"Honest to goodness chills as comrades take abortion pills outside SCOTUS @ShoutYrAbortion #AbortionIsEssential," Shakouri said.

NARAL Pro-Choice America took to Twitter to repeatedly claim that a majority of Americans support the "fundamental right" to abortion. NARAL's tweet comes with an infographic inviting pro-choice advocates to either show up outside the Supreme Court to make their stand or choose to "speak up" and "fight back."

"Our right to the abortion care we need shouldn't be up for debate. Reproductive freedom is a fundamental right. These are decisions *every* body should be able to make for themselves-free from political interference," NARAL said.

In a prior released statement, NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju condemned the Mississippi Gestational Act and the Supreme Court's decision to hear the Dobbs v. Jackson case as a "moment of crisis" that puts abortion in demand in "grave danger."

"The constitutional right to abortion faces a terrifying and unprecedented threat. This moment of crisis is the culmination of the anti-choice movement's decades-long efforts to undermine the will of the overwhelming majority of people in this country who support the legal right to abortion," Timmaraju said.

Pro-choice groups are threatened especially with Supreme Court justices reportedly being perceived to uphold the Mississippi Law during Wednesday's hearing. The final ruling will be released next year.

Most frightening for pro-choice groups may be the statement of Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. who stressed on America's abortion laws being similar to Communist countries such as China and North Korea.