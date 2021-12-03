In an attempt by the progressives to implement more state-enforced protocols for determining parental suitability- or the parents' right to raise their kids- Ken Ham, the founder of Answers in Genesis, emphasized that children are not owned by the state.

It has come to the attention of Lifesite News that if leftists continue on their current course, parents may soon be required to get a "license" in order to rear their own children, as Stella Morabito, a senior writer at the Federalist, has recently warned.

A number of current issues were cited in her warning warning including the dangers of critical race theory, which, according to the Answers in Genesis founder, teaches that all white people are racist; the dangers of "extremist" sex education, which incorporates pornography in school teaching; as well as the dangers of "social and emotional learning," which tells children how they should feel.

"All of these directives hijack the role of parents as the emotional and moral guides of their children," Morabito said. "Parents ought to be asking: What next? If those trends are left unchecked, I think the answer could be the state licensing of parents."

Many progressives are working diligently to set the framework for a future where parents may be required to get a license to raise their kids, even if others may dismiss the concept as absurd. Morabito noted that unless there is a sustained and powerful pushback against this draconian takeover, believers can anticipate the socialist notion to permeate the mainstream.

"In other words, some in the secular world want your children," Ham added on Monday. "But parents stand in the way of their social engineering of the next generation. That's why we're increasingly seeing parents left in the dark about their own children's 'gender transitions,' abortions, access to birth control, and school curriculum."

He noted that the secular world is increasingly seeing children as their property, rather than as a "gift given by God to parents" so that they might nurture their children in the manner that is good. Because of this, he encourages parents to take action to protect their rights, starting with a struggle for more transparency in school curricula and parental control over their children's medical care.

"The attack on parental rights is a direct result of the assault on biblical authority," Ham argued. "If God didn't create the family, and design this fundamental institution so that parents raise the next generation, then society can define and redefine the family however it wants."

The Bible's history, he said, is accurate, including the creation narrative, which declares that God formed the family, starting with marriage between one man and one woman, as recounted in Genesis 1:27 and 2:24.

"The family is the first and most fundamental of all human institutions ordained by God," he said. "And the family is the educational unit to pass on a spiritual legacy to the next generation and impact the world for the Lord Jesus Christ."

He cautioned that ignoring God's Word, starting in Genesis, would result in dire repercussions.

"So, as Christians, let's believe it, defend it, and proclaim it in a dark world that desperately needs the wisdom, clarity, and truth of God's Word and the gospel message," he said.