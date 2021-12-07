A seven year old girl had a stroke and brain hemorrhage after being vaccinated against COVID, reports say.

The news came from a Facebook user named Barry Gewin, who shared on November 25 that his niece named Harper was taken to the intensive care unit because she suffered a stroke and hemorrhaging in her brain. He also asked for prayers.

According to the The Gateway Pundit, Gewin kept posting on Facebook about his niece's condition, recounting how she was "in quite a bit of pain and discomfort, and still very lethargic" while in the hospital. Another update read that Harper was "improving somewhat and may not need surgery" as things were "moving in a positive direction at last." The man later posted a video of his niece walking for the first time since being hospitalized in the ICU.

Things took a turn however, when Gewin said that the doctors were "still doing testing" and that Harper was "not eating, drinking, sitting up, or walking." After sharing that Harper was finally taken home, the man thanked everyone for their "support and prayers" after the nine grueling days at the hospital.

"Harper went through hell, but she is now getting some relief," Bewin shared. "She had lost a lot of weight, but she is eating now and should be gaining it back, Yah willing."

"It is confirmed that it was the Pfizer shot that she had received 7 days prior to her hospitalization," Bewin shared. According to Hopkins Medicine, pediatric stroke is a "rare condition affecting one in every 4,000 newborns and an additional 2,000 older children each year." It is described as "life threatening" and "requires immediate medical attention" as it is "among the top 10 causes of death in children."

Another Gateway Pundit piece reported on how former professional basketball player Ben Madgen, an athlete from Australia who played as a South East Melbourne Phoenix and Sydney Kings guard, was diagnosed with pericarditis following his Pfizer COVID shot.

"Ended up in the emergency room on Wednesday night after taking the 2nd Pfizer shot. Diagnosed with Pericarditis," the former professional athlete shared on Twitter on Sunday. "The Dr. said this is now common after the Pfizer shot, especially with teenage boys and young males."

Madgen, however, is 36. He is not the only one who has experienced pericarditis following a COVID vaccine. Kyle Warner, a 29 year old mountain bike race champion, was also diagnosed with pericarditis, POTS, and reactive arthritis a month after he received the second dose of the Pfizer COVID shot. Meanwhile, Florian Dagoury, who is considered the world's best static freediving diver, was diagnosed with myocarditis and trivial mitral regurgitation after his second Pfizer COVID vaccine.

In the U.S., the government and health authorities continue to push COVID vaccination despite its side effects. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the U.S. has administered 471,700,443 doses of the COVID vaccine as of Monday morning. Moreover, about 47 million people have received a booster shot of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID jab.