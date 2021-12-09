Leftist democrats in the House of Representatives reportedly threatened to remove Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert from her committee assignments over her remarks to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar even after she privately and publicly apologized.

ABC News said that a number of House Democrats led by Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley will introduce a resolution to strip Boebert of her assignment to the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on the Budget.

Pressley is joined by New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush in the resolution, which aims to punish Boebert for her Islamophobic comments on Omar. These Representatives, not including Rep. Jayapal, are more popularly known as "The Squad."

"House Progressives say they will introduce a resolution later in the day seeking to strip GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of her two committee assignments in the wake of anti-Muslim remarks she made last month about Rep. Ilhan Omar," ABC News announced in Twitter on Wednesday.

Pressley's resolution is not privileged, making it not requiring a vote for the Democratic leadership to have it on discussion on the floor, ABC noted.

Boebert, made remarks on the mask mandates in September, posted a video in Twitter last November where she referred to Omar as a "Jihad Squad" member. Boebert was narrating in the video that Omar was mistaken for a suicide bomber by the Capitol Police during a Capitol Hill elevator encounter.

"I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers and he and I, we are leaving the Capitol, we are going back to my office. And I see a Capitol police officer running hurriedly to the elevator. I see sweat all over his face. And he's reaching as the door is shutting. I can't open it. What's happening," Boebert said.

"I look to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I say 'well she doesn't have a backpack. We should be fine'. So we only had one floor to go...so I said 'Oh look, the Jihad squad decided to show up for work today'," she declared.

Omar, being one of the three Muslim members in Congress, responded to Boebert by calling her a "coward and a liar" and urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to "take appropriate action" on the matter.

"Anti-Muslim bigotry isn't funny (and) shouldn't be normalized. Congress can't be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation," Omar remarked.

After the video went viral, Boebert apologized for her statements that might have offended the Muslim community. Boebert also personally gave Omar a phone call to apologize but announced she was "rejected" since the latter "wanted a public apology."

Pelosi condemned Boebert's comments calling it "indecent" and "dangerous" but didn't sanction her. Pelosi also passed the responsibility to sanction Boebert to the Republicans, stating that it is their "responsibility" to "discipline their members." Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that Pelosi has not done anything to punish Boebert for her remarks.

"I haven't heard anything binding from leadership, which in and of itself is an embarrassment. This shouldn't take this long; this should not drag on. It's pretty simple. It doesn't have to be a big huge thing. It's pretty open and closed. (Boebert) needs to be held accountable for her actions," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Leftist hypocrisy

Rep. Boebert, for her part, revealed that Omar "hung up" on her during her phone call to the latter, Breitbart reported. This happened after Boebert asked Omar, who kept demanding a publicized apology, to apologize for her own remarks which hurt Americans- the very people she is supposed to serve as an elected official.

"She kept asking for a public apology, so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, antisemitic, anti-police rhetoric," Boebert said. "She continued to press, and I continued to press back, and then Rep. Omar hung up on me."

Boebert added during a recent episode of Fox's" The Ingraham Angle" that Omar didn't want to accept her apology because the latter wanted to "humiliate" her.

"Look, Laura, I called to speak with her directly about me reflecting on my comments about her," Rep. Boebert told host Laura Ingraham. "I had made a public statement. But she didn't want to hear what I had to say. In her press release really was like it was drafted before the phone call even had took place. Omar and the left don't want an apology. They want public humiliation."