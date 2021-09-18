Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a Christian, has decried mask mandates established by the Biden administration and explained why she doesn't "give a darn" about it.

The Republican complained about her colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez only wearing masks for "political theater" and not for scientific, health-protecting reasons.

"Let me tell you why right now I don't give a darn about mask mandates. Despite what the resident president in the White House says, it has always been about freedom and personal choice," Rep. Boebert declared during the 2021 Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, which was held on Saturday and attended by a group of conservative Christians, as per the Christian Post.

Rep. Boebert argued that she doesn't "give a darn about mask mandates" because the very same people who established the mandates "don't give a darn about mask mandates." The 34 year old gun rights activist accused House Speaker Pelosi of "[breaking] her own mandates the day she reinstitutes them."

Rep. Boebert also had a bone to pick with Ocasio-Cortez, saying, "I've seen AOC sit on the Capitol steps in a group without social distancing, but then somebody says, 'oh, we want to take a picture.'"

The Colorado Christian representative mocked Ocasio-Cortez, saying, "'Oh, a picture? Great, let's put on our masks.' As soon as she puts on her mask. 'Oh, the picture is done? Great. Let's take it off. How you doing, girl!'"

Under President Joe Biden's Executive Order titled "Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing," face masks and physical distancing are a must in federal buildings, federal lands, on military bases, and other overseas locations. The Biden administration's health experts insist that face masks are a must regardless of vaccination status. But for Rep. Boebert, she just can't take such mask mandates seriously because her House colleagues appear to be doing it for "political theater."

Rep. Boebert insisted that House members "don't care about the mask mandates" and instead "care about the optics," which is why Congress members are fined $500 for the first offense and $2,500 each time after.

She added that "this might sound like they are taking this really serious at the Capitol, but it's only in the rooms where the C-SPAN cameras are rolling." The Colorado Christian representative said that they do not get fined anywhere else except in locations with C-SPAN cameras "because this is political theater."

Rep. Boebert said that if legislators truly cared about America, they would address the Mexican border crises and "stop letting 1.5 million illegal immigrants pour in unvaccinated." She added that "God wants to be involved in the affairs of government."

In fact, Raw Story reported that Rep. Boebert had called upon the immediate removal of President Biden and hoped to replace him with "righteous men and women of God."

"When we see Biden address the nation and the world and show more contempt and aggravation and aggression towards unvaccinated Americans than he does terrorists, we have a problem," the Christian representative challenged the administration.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

Rep. Boebert, who attends New Creation Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado with her husband and four children, talked about the importance of freedom at the Truth & Liberty Conference 2021. At the beginning of her message, she emphasized that Christians should value freedom because of Christ's work of salvation - that "it is for freedom that we are set free" according to the Bible.

"Why do we love freedom so much?" she asked. "It's because it's ingrained in our beings, as new creations in Christ, that is why."

"We came to Jesus because we were bound. We were not free," she continued. "But Jesus paid the ultimate price to set us free for all of eternity."

Watch Rep. Boebert deliver her fiery message below: