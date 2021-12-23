Samaritan's Purse continues in its effort to rehabilitate not only the community of those ravaged by the deadly tornadoes that hit Mayfield, Kentucky on December 10 but also their spirit and hope through a Christmas Eve lunch.

CBN News reported that Samaritan's Purse will be serving a sumptuous Christmas meal on December 24 consisting of baked ham and traditional roast turkey. This Christmas Eve lunch also includes entertainment through Bluegrass and Country music's Ricky Skaggs. Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham is also expected to give attendees a message of hope.

According to CBN News, Skaggs is a native of Cordell, Kentucky and will be visiting his home state particularly to "encourage residents and spread some Christmas spirit."

"Everyone is welcome to come. We want the people of this hard-hit region to know that we love them and God loves them. So many people are hurting and discouraged. They need hope, and Christmas is about the hope that is offered to all of us through the birth of God's Son Jesus Christ," Graham said.

Samaritan's Purse was one of those who quickly responded to the needs of Kentucky and the other states affected by the deadly tornadoes two weeks ago. The international charitable organization sent disaster recovery teams to various states to aid the victims. The more than 30 deadly tornadoes have killed 100 people, injured many, and leveled off hundreds of houses and structures to the ground.

In addition, Samaritan's Purse have sent a separate team to aid in the cleanup efforts for the said communities. The cleanup team was visited by former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, on Saturday to thank them for their efforts. Pence also helped in the cleanup.

For the Christmas Eve lunch, Samaritan's Purse has sent dozens of its staff to prepare the hot meal for Mayfield in three trailers. These will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the Graves County High School.

Samaritan's Purse has already mobilized a total of 1,400 volunteers for its entire outreach to Kentucky in line with the tornadoes. They have already helped more than 240 families for Arkansas and Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Graham announced that their outreach now encompasses Dawson Springs in Kentucky. Graham expressed pity for those affected and urged for continuous prayers for them. He also invited others to volunteer for the outreach.

"Work continues in Kentucky, where deadly tornadoes tore through parts of this state & 5 others nearly 2 weeks ago. @SamaritansPurse teams are now on the ground in Mayfield & Dawson Springs, KY. Find out more about volunteering to help in #JesusName here: http://spvolunteer.org:" Graham remarked.

"Words can't adequately describe the loss that some families have experienced as a result of the tornadoes that swept through the Midwest and South. They continue to need our prayers and our help," he added.

Graham announced in Twitter that his son-in-law is helping out as well in Mayfield. Graham thanked all the volunteers for their efforts, especially in this special time of the year.

"My son-in-law Corey Lynch is in Mayfield, KY, helping tornado victims with our @SamaritansPurse teams. I thank God for him and for the hundreds of people who have responded to the call to help in #JesusName during this Christmas season," Graham proclaimed.