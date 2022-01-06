U.S.-based Australian Christian apologist and founder of Answers in Genesis (AiG) Ken Ham has presented arguments against the concept of the "multiverse," which is described as a "hypothetical collection of multiple universes." In a new blog, Ham shot down the idea, arguing that there was no scientific or biblical basis to it.

"There is no 'multiverse,'" Ham argued in a blog post on his organization's website. "This idea is based in atheistic, naturalistic beliefs about the origin of the universe, not on the eyewitness account of history God has given us in his Word."

Ham argued that ideas such as the "multiverse" are "based on man's opinions about the past and are filled with problems." He highlighted how secular cosmologists "can't agree on how our universe came to be anyway" and instead offered a better solution: to "start with God's Word, which clearly states, 'In the beginning, God created' (Genesis 1:1)."

The concept of the multiverse has been popularized by Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the upcoming "Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness." These are fictional films based on mere concepts. Ham argued however, that "The idea of the multiverse isn't scientific."

According to the Christian Headlines, Ham referred to Danny R. Faulkner, an astronomer who is part of his organization, Answers in Genesis, who wrote about the concept of the Creator. Faulkner argued that if there is just one universe, then it mean that there is a "creator." But if there are multiple universes, then probability that the universe that people know today merely "happened by chance," one that is "vanishingly small." In addition, "if there are an infinite number of universes, then the probability that at least a few universes conducive to life, as is our universe, is more likely."

"There is no science in any of this," Faulkner argued. "Instead, belief in the multiverse is a desperate attempt to avoid the implications of design even when design is staring us in the face."

But the concept of the multiverse has been around longer than most people may assume. It may have been just placed at the forefront of pop culture because of the movies. But back in the 2000s, MIT cosmologist Max Tegmark actually reviewed the different multiverse models and argued that theories surrounding the multiverse can be classified into four, as reported by Christian Today.

Tegmark called the categories Levels I to IV. For Level I, these theories involve the known universe carrying on "forever (or very, very far)-way past anything that we can currently, or could ever, observe." Level II theories suggest that there may be other regions that share the same basic laws of physics as the known universe but may have "different constants of nature." Level III is concerned with "parallel and inaccessible universes that are constantly being created by quantum mechanical effects," while Level IV is when "there is an infinite number of universes, all with their own laws of physics."

Nevertheless, Ham pointed out that such a theory isn't even scientific, let alone Biblical, as it is simply based on mankind's ideas and not on the Word of God, which lasts forever.

"The idea of the multiverse isn't scientific-it's a hypothetical suggestion based on a particular view of the past that's grounded in naturalistic, atheistic beliefs," Ham said. "Instead of trusting man's fallible Word, let's trust God's infallible Word."