An Apple App Store listing revealed that Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's new social media platform, is set to launch on February 21, which coincides with Presidents' Day.

Truth Social was first announced in October after months of hints that the Republican leader was seeking to develop his own social media platform that would serve as an alternative to Big Tech giants such as Twitter and Facebook, from which the former president was famously banned.

According to the New York Post, the new app is being launched by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and can even be preordered by his fans and supporters before its release date of February 21. The app store listing revealed that Trump's social media platform can share their "unique opinion by posting a TRUTH, Re-TRUTH, photo, news story or video link to communicate with your friends, customers, and the world."

"Stay informed about breaking news while staying directly connected with the people who influence you - don't be shocked if they take your TRUTH viral!" the listing read. Users of Truth Social, like other social media platforms, will be able to set up their own profile with an avatar and follow other users. Trump's social media platform will also feature a "feed" that contains posts from people a user has followed. Truth Social will appear very similar to social media platforms such as Twitter, as per photos uploaded to the app listing.

During the launch announcement, TMTG said that Truth Social will be launched in beta for "invited guests" in November. Aat the time, Trump's company described their new platform as "America's 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump remarked at the time, as reported by WND. Last Fall, a poll showed that almost two-thirds of registered Republicans said they intend to use Truth Social.

TMTG is headed by former Republican Representative Devin Nunes from California, who resigned from Congress to take on the leadership role under Trump. He said in December as he prepared for his new role, "The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship."

The Truth Social launch comes more than a year after the former President of the United States was permanently banned by Twitter. Two days after the January 6 riot at Capitol Hill, the Republican leader was permanently suspended on Twitter "over fears he would use the app to incite his supporters to commit violence," Newsweek claimed.

The former POTUS was initially temporarily suspended from Twitter on January 6 for allegedly violating its policies on civic integrity and violence after he refused to immediately comment on and denounce the attack.

Trump, however, didn't call for violence but rather made calls for peace, and decried the violence that happened at the Capitol.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" Trump told his supporters at the time.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" He stressed.

Trump's account was then allowed back on the condition that he would stop talking about obvious (and eventually proven) election fraud, or urge his supporters to voice out their frustrations about the questionable election results.

Twitter's permanent ban on Trump due to the alleged "risk of further incitement of violence" is nothing but censorship as Trump didn't call for any violence at all during that time. Months later, he was cleared by the FBI of any involvement in the attack.