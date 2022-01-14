AnGel Ministries Founder Anne Graham Lotz is expressing her gratefulness to those who prayed for her daughter, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, who suffered two consecutive heart attacks that are said to be of a "very rare condition."

Earlier today, Lotz posted a photo of Wright, taken during the sunrise, and wrote that she is scheduled to go home after staying in the hospital. The mother expressed thanks to those who prayed with them during this time.

Prior to this, Lotz posted in her social media on Wednesday urgently requesting for prayers for her daughter. She said she was holding on to Psalm 73:26 for the healing of her daughter, as she did in the past for those who have asked for her prayers. She said her daughter was rushed to the hospital on Saturday for having a heart attack, which they eventually discovered to have "no known cause."

"Multiple times I have prayed Psalm 73:26 for people who were struggling with heart issues: My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. I am now driving the stake of my faith down deep into this promise for my daughter, Rachel-Ruth," Lotz said.

"She was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night with a heart attack, followed by a catheterization. Sunday afternoon, she had a second heart attack, followed by another catheterization. The mystery is that her heart has no blockages which can cause traditional style heart attacks. Hers is a very rare condition one doctor described as a 'broken heart syndrome.' There is no known cause," she added.

Broken Heart Syndrome

The Christian Post explained that a "broken heart syndrome," according to the Mayo Clinic, is a "temporary condition" that is brought by "stressful situations and extreme emotions." The broken heart syndrome "can also be triggered by a serious physical illness or surgery."

Coincidentally, Wright's post on Facebook, prior to the incident was on Jan. 6, where she shared how she felt "beyond devastated" over the death of Pastor Ray Bentley, who she regarded much like a father after her "dad passed away 6.5 years ago." Bentley, the founder of Maranatha Chapel, died at the age of 64 last January 4 due to COVID-19 complications.

Wright, as per Lotz, is undergoing several tests for the next couple of days while she is confined in the hospital. Lotz "urgently" called on the public to pray for her daughter's condition to stabilize and that proper diagnosis be given her so that she could be treated accordingly.

"I am urgently asking you to join my family in praying for Rachel-Ruth. Please pray for her heart to stabilize; for accurate diagnosis and treatment; for the doctor's supernatural wisdom; for peace and comfort for all of us," Lotz stressed.

Lotz then went on to cite the day's scripture reading based on AnGel Ministry's "Daily Light," which is a compilation of scriptures for morning and evening readings meant to be a source of life-changing truth for Christians.

"The lead verse in today's Daily Light from Psalm 103 was very encouraging...Bless the Lord, O my soul...Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies," Lotz shared.

Lotz' brother and Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham have similarly asked the public for prayers through his social media.

"Please join me in praying for my sister Anne Graham Lotz's daughter, Rachel-Ruth," Graham said.

CBN News said Lotz had a similar incident last year when her son, Jonathan, was put in an ICU in July while battline COVID-19. Jonathan was able to go home only after spending eight days in the hospital. Accordingly, Lotz is a cancer survivor and credits her healing to God.

As of writing, Lotz' call for prayers in Facebook was met with 105,000 reactions, 26,000 shares, and 66,000 comments, most of which were assurances in response to her request. Her recent post about her daughter's recovery, on the other hand, is receiving tens of thousands of responses as well.

Readers are urged to continue praying for Wright's healing and full recovery even as she goes home.