Canadian pastors pledged to defend Biblical teaching on sexuality in response to the passing of Bill C-4, known as the "conversion therapy" ban.

All pastors and priests in Canada are being urged to speak out against Bill C-4's disregard for the authority of the Bible on Jan. 16, Lifesite News reported.

Pastors of Evangelical churches in Canada wrote the following in a letter released by Liberty Coalition Canada:

"This bill's wording is sufficiently broad to allow for the criminal prosecution of Christians who would speak biblical truth into the lives of those in bondage to sexual sins like homosexuality and transgenderism... [E]ven a mother or father who offers their children freedom from sexual sin through repentance and faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 6:9-11) could be threatened with five years in jail."

Members of Parliament (MPs), who unanimously passed Bill C-4 through the House of Commons last month without any discussion or public input, are rebuked in the letter.

"Our King and Head is greatly displeased with our MPs for their sinful disregard for the spiritual and eternal well-being of Canadians. But it is important to note that they have also committed high blasphemy by referring to biblical teaching as 'myths' in this legislation. We all must therefore tremble to consider what terrifying judgments will be visited upon our nation for this bold gesture of hatred towards the most high God."

With Bill C-4's entry into effect on January 8, Canada's legal system now designates biblical teaching on sexuality and gender as mythology. When this biblical doctrine is promoted and shared, it will be punishable by prison time since it is officially deemed as harmful to society.

Lifesite noted that the "Stop the Ban" campaign of the Campaign Life Coalition has been highlighting the dangers of Bill C-4 (previously Bills C-6, C-8, and S-202) for two years.

The report added that it's no secret that the pro-LGBTQ lobby has teamed up with mainstream media and liberals in the Trudeau government to assault the core of pro-family activism: the Bible, which outlines God's purpose for marriage and family. This puts faithful clergy and counselors in jeopardy, as well as God-fearing parents.

Christian leaders in Canada are urging all pastors and priests to speak out on Jan. 16 against Bill C-4's disregard for biblical authority. This is also because Canada's "Biblical Sexuality Sermon Sunday" falls on this day.

This nationwide appeal to pastoral engagement crosses denominational boundaries. Religious leaders of all denominations have been asked to unite in their proclamation of God's Word as supreme authority over the pro-LGBT agenda of Bill C-4.

On "Biblical Sexuality Sermon Sunday," the focus will be on truthfully proclaiming the biblical understanding of marriage, family, and sexual morality in this time of immense confusion and deception.

Jan. 16 will be a day of solidarity for clergy in the United States as well as for Canadian Christians. In fact, John MacArthur, an internationally recognized Evangelical pastor and theologian from the United States, has written a pastoral letter in which he requests the following of American pastors and clergy:

"Will you stand with me and our Canadian brothers and confront, in a spirit of love and mercy, the damning sins legalized in our culture? And will you join the nationwide effort to preach on a biblical view of sexual morality on January 16, 2022 and proclaim the gospel of salvation that is now criminalized? If we all stand strong in this conviction together, the governmental forces of evil will be put on notice that divine love and sovereign grace compel us to be faithful to proclaim radical transformation at any cost."