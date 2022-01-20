Big Tech company YouTube is now attacking Christian content and tagging it as "hate speech," with its recent censoring of Grace Community Church Pastor John MacArthur's sermon.

WND reported that YouTube removed MacArthur's sermon last Sunday because it allegedly contained "hate speech" for citing the Bible and for stating scientific fact, particularly about the male and female body.

"Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our hate speech policy. We've removed the following content from YouTube: 'There is no such thing as transgender. You are either XX or XY. That's it.'" YouTube told MacArthur.

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes elaborated that the sermon delved on Biblical sexuality meant to create nationwide attention on Canada's new legislation that is expected to "silence pastors on LGBT issues." The said legislation penalizes pastors to five years imprisonment when found preaching against the LGBT agenda. Starnes said YouTube's actions only "affirmed the Canadian law by banning any opposition to transgenderism on their platform."

MacArthur, a renowned author whose sermons are heard in hundreds of national radio stations, then encouraged other pastors to use their pulpits to preach on the Bibles teachings on sexuality, particularly those that touch on LGBT issues.

In the censored video, MacArthur raised the reality of two genders created by God and embedded in the very genes of man. He pointed out that going against this reality is not only going against one's true self but also "fighting God" Himself.

"There is no such thing as transgender. You are either XX or XY, that's it. God made man male and female. That is determined genetically, that is physiology, that is science, that is reality. This notion that you are something other than your biology is a cultural construct intended as an assault on God," MacArthur said.

"The only way you can address it, honestly, is to say, 'God made you and God made you exactly the way He wanted you to be. You are not only fighting God in His physical creation, you are fighting God in His sovereignty. You are fighting God in His spiritual relationship to you. This is a war on God," he revealed.

MacArthur underscored the "lie" of believing there is more than two genders and the need to address it and its "damaging" effects to the person and to society. Though he clarified that those who suffer such a confusion are to "be met with love and affirmation to be all God created them to be."

"On the one hand, the reality of that lie and deception is so damaging, so destructive, so isolating, so corrupting that it needs to be confronted, but on the other hand, that confrontation can't exaggerate what already exists, which is a sense of feeling isolated in relationships," MacArthur emphasized.

In April, Christianity Daily reported that Big Tech giants including YouTube are creating a "new religion" that is mandated by the monopoly of its content according to its set of policies. Focus On The Family Head Jim Daly and San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone wrote an article, "Social Media's Threat To Religious Freedom," in the Wall Street Journal that highlighted the First Amendment being violated by social media giants in its moderation of content.

"We sense that the First Amendment guarantee of religious liberty is being dismantled, and with it the profound contributions that religion makes to American unity and self-government," Daly and Cordileone said.