Defense lawyer for the Oath Keepers cited "facts" that someone from inside the United States Capitol opened the famous Columbus Doors that allowed rioters in last January 6, 2021.

The Epoch Times reported that Oath Keepers' defense lawyer Jonathan Moseley wrote a letter to the United States Attorney's Office District Of Columbia prosecutors Jeffrey Nestler and Kathryn Rakoczy raising the reality that the Columbus Doors were were impossible to break open by protesters unless they carried with them high grade "explosives."

"The outer doors cast from solid bronze would require a bazooka, an artillery shell or C4 military-grade explosives to breach. That of course did not happen. You would sooner break into a bank vault than to break the bronze outer Columbus Doors," Moseley said in the letter.

The indictment charges for Moseley's clients--Oath Keepers' Kelly Meggs and nine other members--stated that the Columbus doors were breached by the mob that was led by Meggs after having formed a "stack formation" at the Capitol steps' entrance outside. Moseley reiterated that forced entry was impossible considering the make up and security features of the door.

Moseley then stressed that the historic Columbus doors would have to be opened inside by someone and not by his client from outside. Moseley highlighted that the historic doors weigh 20,000 pounds and are secured by magnetic locks, which require to be opened inside using a security code that the Capitol Police control. Once opened, the 17-foot-high doors "retract into pockets in the walls via built-in tracks."

"Imagine how the prosecution will prove at trial what cannot be proven because it is not true," Moseley stressed.

"Who is going to testify that the defendants entered the Columbus Doors when the U.S. Capitol Police will begrudgingly testify that that is impossible and cannot be done?" he pointed out.

Video evidence for the case showed the inner doors' glass panes were cracked but intact and that no one entered the building through the windows or by opening the door handles by reaching from outside through the windows. What various footage show, however, such as that from Michael Nigro, a multimedia journalist, that the people entered the Columbus Doors because it was partially opened.

The video that went viral last week on Twitter showed what happened before the doors became open. Someone from inside leaned on the door as though listening to those outside then left the door open for the rioters to come in.

"Therefore. Nobody opened the Rotunda doors from the outside. Someone opened the doors from the inside," Moseley concluded.

In his letter, Moseley also disclosed taking a guided tour of the Capitol last January 22 along with other investigators and lawyers. The tour assistant and confirmed the "fact" that the doors could not be opened inside nor can be breached easily by an ordinary mob such as those during January 6's. Moseley raised that this reality would have easily been discovered by the U.S. Attorney's Office before they released false accusations against the mob to "the grand jury."

"These are facts that in the supposedly largest nationwide investigation in the history of the U.S. since the kidnapping of the Charles Lindbergh baby or the search for Al Capone could easily have been investigated, check(ed), and determined before the U.S. Attorney's Office presented false information to the grand jury," Moseley stated.

"For these purposes, I don't care who opened the Columbus Doors from the inside, or why, or who they worked for. History will reveal all of that. History will care very much. But all I care about is that it wasn't my client or any of these defendants, and the U.S. Attorney's Office knows that or should have discovered it upon reasonable investigation," he added.