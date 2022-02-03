As the second year of the COVID pandemic is coming to an end, more and more people are pushing back against strict lockdown measures and mask and vaccine mandates. Changing advice from health authorities and scientific experts have left many weary and wondering when things would go back to "normal." At least one pastor is leading the pack to raise awareness on what is known as COVID tyranny.

According to NOQ Report, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who grew up in Poland, is raising awareness on how COVID measures are being taken advantage of by politicians and country leaders to grab power, oppress people, and serve the "The Great Reset."

Pawlowski reminded people that he grew up in Poland, where he witnessed police "running for their lives," describing them as the "very people that were enslaving the population, the very people that were doing this great evil to Poles" who were running away.

Pawlowski drew parallels between the Polish Solidarity Movement of the 1980s and today's medical tyranny. He explained that the Polish government fought back against the people's movement by implementing martial law, propaganda, and lies. He also accused the Biden and Trudeau administrations of doing the same thing. He recalled that in Poland, politicians were afraid of the people because "there's more of us than of them and they crossed the line."

Pawlowski warned that today's politicians should feel the same fear. He warned, "If I was a politician, I would either resign now while you still can, because we're coming after you. And I'm not talking about the guns and the swords. I'm talking about justice. Real judges. Real courts. The court of the people, just like it was done under the Solidarity Movement in Poland."

Pawlowski also offered them another solution, which was to "come to our side and you can tell the public what's really going on. You can come clean." He warned that when people "get angry," they will remember the names of those who pushed for tyranny.

"We know who you are. We know your names. And 10 years from now, 20 years from now when we get the power, or a year from now, we will come after you," the pastor warned.

On January 28, Pawlowski, who frequently has run ins with Canadian authorities over COVID restrictions and became famous for repeatedly driving away "Gestapo" police for coming to his church to intimidate people during a Sunday, was arrested outside of Leduc for warrants out of Calgary.

According to the Calgary Herald, the police served him a warrant, then he filled out his paperwork and was released from custody 15 minutes later. They charged him with alleged disturbance, failure to wear a mask, and criminal trespassing.

Pastor Pawlowski said he has a medical exemption from wearing a face mask but did not explain what his medical condition was, except that it would make wearing masks very uncomfortable. He said the has had the condition since his teenage years.

This is just the latest in Pawlowski's brushes with the law, as he and his brother Dawid were also arrested after they attended a protest outside of Health Minister Jason Copping's home earlier in January. At that time, police could not actually explain the reason why they wanted to arrest him, except to say there were doing so on unspecified "fresh charges."