Artur Pawlowski, the Canadian pastor who has made news in recent months for his uncompromising attitude against COVID-19 restrictions, was arrested for the second time on Saturday, multiple sources revealed.

Following a demonstration near Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping's residence on Saturday, Pawlowski, pastor of Calgary's Street Church and the Cave of Adullam, and his brother Dawid were arrested, reports the Christian Post. Since last year, Pawlowski has created a number of viral videos recording his repeated confrontations with local law enforcers.

According to the report, the arrest was carried out in a way identical to the May 8 arrest of the two brothers, which occurred in the midst of a busy freeway. The police officers took Pawlowski away as he crouched on the side of the road and refused to walk on his own feet.

Based on a video posted on Pawlowski's YouTube account showing the incident, the pastor was arrested when police officers pulled him over on a main freeway. Yet again, Pawlowski described to one of the cops as a "Gestapo Nazi," reflecting his past criticism of the government's enforcement of the COVID restrictions banning worship services.

Pawlowski said as they were pulled over, "See, that's what happens when you're living in China-da," an apparent play on China and Canada. "You're going to be harassed by the Gestapo, the brownshirts of Adolf Hitler."

The brothers repeatedly asked the police as to the reason why they were being apprehended. The police officer didn't give any specific reason, but said they were arresting the brothers for "fresh charges."

Pawlowski refused to move as cops handcuffed him and carried him away, just as they had done during his previous arrest.

Nonetheless, according to Faithwire, the brothers were freed on bond on Sunday citing a report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation which states that the Pawlowskis had been freed from jail on the condition that they avoid Copping and his house.

According to the report, the Pawlowskis were on their way home after the demonstration, which drew around 50 people, when they were arrested by officials. Their alleged participation in an unlawful meeting is the basis of the charges against them, which stem from court orders against them in legal conflicts from the previous year.

As part of his condemnation of the Pawlowski brothers' protest, Premier Jason Kenney said that peaceful assembly should not involve trespassing on the property of political officials.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time that fringe anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists have tried to intimidate government officials in this manner," Kenney reportedly said. "I am sure that the vast majority of Albertans reject this kind of extremism."

In response to this, Pawlowski said on Twitter that Kenney's comment "government always fears the voice of the people."

In a phone conversation from jail that he aired on his YouTube account; he went into further detail about the circumstances that led to his detention.

"Some people invited me to come to the protest outside in the neighborhood of the minister of health, and I've heard that there might be some anger," he said. "I was invited to come ... and pray and calm the people. So ... when I joined them, I said no cursing, no swearing ... no craziness here."

He later posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying that he and his brother had been freed from prison and were "standing strong."

"When you stand with God and His righteousness and His truth you can not lose," he declared. "We will not be broken, we will not be defeated. In the end, we will win. Truth always wins!"