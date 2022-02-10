A 41-year-old man lost control of his car that ended upside down after crashing into light poles and landscaping at Alexander near Pecos, Las Vegas on Tuesday.

3 News elaborated that the crash happened near Nellis Air Force Base at the intersection of Pecos Road and Alexander Road. The accident occured at 12:44 p.m. while the man was traveling west on Alexander Road. The car suddenly left the roadway "for unknown reasons" before it struck the light poles.

8 News Now reported that people immediately rushed to the scene to speak to the driver to see if he is still conscious. A video of the incident showed that some people were able to lift the car and put it back on its right side. This allowed first responders to access the driver, remove him from the car, and bring him to UMC Trauma.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the man was driving a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire and was in critical condition. Police are still unaware what led to the man to lose control of the car before he crashed. The matter is still under investigation. No update has been given regarding the man's condition nor his identity.

Meanwhile, in another similar news, Christianity Daily reported that We Are Messenger's Darren Mulligan revealed he miraculously survived a road accident last week. The truck he rode flipped over after it lost traction along an icy road. Mulligan was on the way to the airport that day for the We Are Messenger's show in Greeley, Colorado.

Mulligan shared that the truck "slid across both lanes" after it lost traction. It then slid "towards another vehicle on the opposite side of the road." He then steered the truck off the road to prevent a collision, which caused the vehicle to flip.

"It is a miracle that I'm alive," Mulligan said.

"(Ten) seconds before the accident I had been talking with Jesus and I said out loud 'my life has always been in your hands and it still is. I guess God put that to the test and He has once again proved Himself unbelievably Kind," he added.

In similar news, Good Samaritans saved the life of a man who was thrown off his boat in Rockport, Texas. 3News said the boat kept running in circles at full speed that propelled the man off the boat and into the water. The man at that time was reaching to get a drink, causing the boat to be unmanned and run in circles.

The Aransas Pass Police Department shared a video of the Good Samaritans "because the narrator illustrates some important points."

The Good Samaritans were on the way back to Con Brown Harbor when they spotted the man and the boat that runaway. They called 911 as they sped to where the man dropped in the water, according to one of the Good Samaritans named Ty Southerland.

"Flew over there as fast as we could, trying to avoid the boat, and see this elderly gentleman in the water. He was just narrowly out of the reach of the spin of the boat, thank Jesus," Southerland said.

The boat eventually hit a sandbar and stopped in its tracks. The Good Samaritans then headed for the boat and shut it down. They then brought it with them and the man to a nearby dock.