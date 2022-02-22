American trucker protests inspired by the Freedom Convoy protesters in Canada are now mobilizing for a similar protest against COVID mandates in the U.S. On Wednesday, a political action committee called The Great American Patriot Project or GAPP launched the American Truckers Freedom Fund to raise funds for the protest. The group also urged American truck drivers to join the three planned convoys to Washington D.C. in March.

"You are cordially invited to peacefully express your constitutionally protected rights," the fund campaign's website read, as per WND.

The website that will raise funds for the American trucker protests against COVID mandates also outlined several routes for participants to take over the first week of March. GAPP spokesperson Erica Knight recently told Fox News that Americans no longer want to be told what to do.

"They don't want to deal with these mandates and it's kind of a way to stand up for all the American people against it," Knight explained of the American trucker protests coming in March.

GAPP said that the movement was inspired by the efforts of the Canadian protesters, who in the last few weeks descended upon Parliament Hill in Ottawa to demand Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind COVID mandates.

"I'm sure that having a bunch of protesting and standing up for their rights are definitely part of the inspiration here," Knight added.

According to the New York Post, donations coursed through the PAC would avoid the "limitations" set by crowdfunding sites such a GoFundMe, which prevented the release of about $10 million in donations to Canadian protesters two weeks ago. GoFundMe reasoned it would fund "the promotion of violence and harassment" in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Facebook pages that promoted the convoys have also been taken down by the Big Tech giant over alleged references to conspiracy theories and links to extremists groups. Facebook's parent company Meta claims that some pages were created by overseas content farms.

As prominent American Republicans offered support for the Canadian protesters, several other movements promoting the American trucker protests against COVID mandates in Washington continued to spread online. GAPP said that the American truckers they represent were "peaceful, non-violent Americans who are dissatisfied with the unscientific, unconstitutional government overreach in regards to mandates."

"It's time for #AmericanTruckers to stand with truckers all over the world. Don't be afraid to #HonkHonk. Everybody loves #FreedomHonks," the website read.

Meanwhile, Newsweek reported that "The People's Convoy" will launch on Interstate 40 and will head east from Barstow on February 23. California truckers who are against COVID mandates will begin the journey towards the nation's capital and will demand an end to the Emergency Powers Act over the COVID pandemic, which President Joe Biden announced on Friday will be extended past March 1.

The truckers will demand to "restore our nation's constitution." National organizer Maureen Steele said that about a thousand people are set to participate in the American trucker protests against COVID mandates, with more joining as the pilgrimage makes its way to Washington D.C.