United States Senator Josh Hawley exposed Supreme Court appointee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson to have a soft spot for sex offenders and traffickers as far back as her time in law school.

Not The Bee reported that Hawley highlighted Jackson's leniency towards pedophiles in a series of tweets on Wednesday. Hawley revealed that he conducted an independent background check on Jackson and what he discovered disturbed him.

"I've been researching the record of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, reading her opinions, articles, interviews & speeches. I've noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson's treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children," Hawley said.

Hawley, a constitutional lawyer from Missouri, disclosed that Jackson was against the labeling of sex offenders in public records. This, he said, is based on a document Jackson wrote in law school, which he shared a portion of online.

"As far back as her time in law school, Judge Jackson has questioned making convicts register as sex offenders--saying it leads to 'stigmatization and ostracism.' She's suggested public policy is driven by a 'climate of fear, hatred & revenge' against sex offenders," Hawley pointed out.

The document suggested to Judges that they abandon the punishment or prevention analyses based on legislative intent, which has a punitive effect on the characterization of a sex offender. Hawley went on to say that Jackson questioned the practice of sending sex offenders to civil commitment. Hawley opposed it since civil commitment, particularly the law in Missouri, protects children.

Hawley also highlighted how Jackson advocated changing how the law treats sex offenders through the elimination of the current mandatory minimum sentences for child pornography. According to Hawley, Jackson wrote in a document that those who possess child porn either collect it or are loners seeking participation in the community. Jackson even classified offenders to those who commit "less-serious child pornography" that is not motivated by sex but motivated by challenge. In particular, it is a conduct that is pushed by group-level experience.

Hawley stressed that Jackson ruled in favor of child porn offenders by deviating from federal sentencing guidelines based on the copy of cases he got a hold of.

One of the cases, Life News said, involved a 9-year-old girl that an offender wanted to abuse. The offender possessed images of child pornography also. Hawley said the sentence called for 87 to 121 months yet Jackson reduced it to only 57 months.

Another case involved a 10-year-old girl whose own father sent her 100 lewd images and videos of child pornography that Jackson similarly gave a lesser sentence to than mandated by law. Hawley underscored that these practices of Jackson are not only merely lenient but also endangers children.

Hawley, a father of three, ended his very long thread exposing Jackson with a warning on the latter's nomination. He also raised the need for the Sentencing Commission to provide access to all of Jackson's relevant records.

"This is a disturbing record for any judge, but especially one nominated to the highest court in the land. Protecting the most vulnerable shouldn't be up for debate. Sending child predators to jail shouldn't be controversial," Hawley emphasized.