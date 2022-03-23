A nationwide legal organization advocating for religious liberty raised four red flags the public should be aware of regarding President Joe Biden's nominee, Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson, who is currently undergoing the Senate hearing on her appointment.

First Liberty identified four red flags on the judicial philosophy of Jackson based on the cases she handled in the past. The organization explained the records they looked into involve Jackson's private practice, judicial activism, support of radical or far-Left groups, and statements published by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

As per the Voice of America, Jackson was well applauded by the Democratic Party on the first day of the Senate hearing that took five hours. Majority of the time spent on Monday was used in introductory speeches made by both Democrats and Republicans, as well as, Jackson herself. Democrats mostly highlighted her exemplary qualifications. While Republicans warned Jackson of being thoroughly questioned and exhaustively examined on her commitment to the United States Constitution along with her judicial philosophy.

Yet First Liberty said Jackson's private practice showed a contrary stance on religious freedom and free speech issues. The organization particularly cited Jackson's involvement in co-authoring a brief in support of several pro-abortion group. The brief upheld the creation of "buffer zones" outside abortion clinics so that pregnant women can be spoken to by its workers yet pro-lifers can not. The brief referred to pro-life advocates as a "hostile, noisy crowd of 'in-your-face' protestors."

While the second red flag was seen when Jackson was still a trial judge for the District of Columbia. Records show that Jackson heard only several First Amendment cases.

"In her 2021 committee statements, Jackson implied that she does not believe the church autonomy doctrine provides clear, settled protection for religious organizations. She also suggested that schools that receive federal funding may discriminate against students and teachers for their religious, ideological, or political speech," First Liberty said.

The same thing happened years earlier when Jackson was asked by a senator on her belief on the Constitution being a "living" document, meaning if it must be updated to conform to modern values. Jackson gave a negative response. Yet when the same senator asked her the same question last year, Jackson revealed not having a "theory of constitutional interpretation." This accordingly shows that the nominee would not be able to interpret the Constitution based on its original meaning.

When it comes to Jackson's judicial activism, First Liberty undertook an analysis of the cases she held in the past. The analysis showed she was one of the most frequently reversed judged in the District of Columbia's federal district court.

"The high rate at which appellate courts have overturned her decisions signals that Jackson frequently engages in judicial activism-intervening where she should not-and gets the law wrong on constitutional matters," First Liberty explained.

Finally, Jackson is praised by pro-choice groups like Planned Parenthood and American Atheists. She has been endorsed by various far-Left groups in the country who believe she will favor their causes. This means she is "hostile" to the constitutional rights and freedoms of every American.

First Liberty's warning comes alongside United States Senator Josh Hawley's extensive social media expose on Jackson last week. Hawley allegedl Jackson has a soft spot for sex offenders and traffickers based on her record in law school.

Ironically, during Monday's first day of hearing, Jackson assured that the Senators and the public will see how much she loves the Constitution and the country. Jackson likened herself to Judge Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman who was appointed as a federal judge, for committing her career in making "Equal Justice Under Law" a reality.

"If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and the grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years. During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free," Jackson pledged.