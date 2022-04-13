The 30-year-old great-grandchild of the Walt Disney Company's founders admitted being transgender during the Human Rights Campaign gala last month, where she allegedly launched a fundraiser against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law.

Faithwire reported that Charlee Disney is the great-granddaughter of Roy O. Disney who co-founded The Walt Disney Company with his brother, Walt. Roy O. Disney is the father of Roy E. Disney and grandfather of Roy P. Disney, who is Charlee's father. Roy O. Disney retired in the 1960s after the opening of Disney World, which he renamed Walt Disney World in honor of his brother. Walt Disney died in 1966.

Charlee, who now identifies as male, expressed pride in being a member of the LGBTQ+ community during the gala. Charlee raised that fighting for equality is what her family has always been doing. As such, she revealed a fundraising challenge her family is issuing in their fight for equality everywhere. She challenged the gala's attendees to match their $250,000 seed fund.

"I grew up with HRC, attending events like this one, and I'm so proud to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It is very important to me and my brother, Aidan, and my parents, Sheri and Roy P. Disney," Charlee said.

A biology and environmental science high school teacher in a private school, Charlee was around two to three years old when she told her mother that she was "a boy inside." She revealed she wants to do more by advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. She explained that she feels that she is not doing much to help the community since she does not call on senators or take action.

On the other hand, Sheri disclosed that having a trans kid, who she will love no matter what, made her disappointed with Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Sheri said Chapek first tried to stay out of the political fight on Florida's Parental Rights in Education law. Chapek did make it up to the LGBTQ+ community by apologizing through an internal memo that he let them down. He then released a statement that reaffirmed their bold stand for the LGBTQ+ community and increased support against such legislation.

Sheri and Roy revealed during the gala that they were heartbroken because of the said law. Roy argued that the law revokes the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and tells transgender and non-binary youth that they don't belong in school and sports. He expressed disgust for state legislators and governors who try to erase the LGBTQ+ youth through lies and fears in rallying their base.

"My wife, Sheri, and I have been members of HRC for over 20 years. Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community," Roy P. Disney said.

"We were heartbroken when Ron DeSantis signed the 'Don't Say Gay or Trans' law in Florida. The fight isn't over, and we are determined to do everything we can to stop this from happening in other places," he added.

Florida Governor Roy DeSantis signed the law, otherwise known as House Bill 1557, last March 28. The law was mislabeled by Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates as the "Don't Say Gay" bill despite nothing about it being said in its content.

The law actually prohibits schools from teaching sexual orientation and gender identity from Kindergarten to Third Grade. The law intends to empower parents by mandating schools to inform them of any changes in their children's curriculum or on any activities in school regarding the matter.

Last week, Disney joined a nationwide advertising campaign created by the Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation to oppose the said law. The advertisement features a transgender girl whose family is being destroyed by politicians.