The 47-year-old granddaughter of the late Billy Graham, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, has been released from an Asheville, North Carolina hospital on Tuesday after suffering inflammation in her heart.

Rachel-Ruth Wright announced on social media her release from the hospital and gave thanks to the people who prayed for her healing. Wright's post included a video message of her and her mother, Anne Graham Lotz, that was filmed in the residence of Graham. Lotz similarly shared the same video on her social media account to update her followers on her daughter's health status.

"I am out of the hospital! I wanted to give you an update! Thank you for your prayers! We are so appreciative! My mom and I filmed this in my grandparents' living room!" Wright said.

In the video, Lotz called what happened to their family over the Easter weekend an "adventure." She emphasized that God is a Good Shepherd who will always bring you through life's challenges, which will turn out to be a win-win situation. She also acknowledged the blessings they received through many answered prayers. While Wright affirmed this as she shared how she saw the hand of God working in her life through the doctors that took care of her.

"Yes, He did answer so many prayers!...It goes to a point but He steps in and takes care of you through...You still get all the needles and the IVs that don't work and you have to do it all again but God just took care of it every step. He brought doctors in that figured it out, I got inflammation on my heart and so they put me on medicine that should help pretty soon," Wright shared.

Wright expressed gratitude to all the people who prayed for her. The mother of three apologized for repeatedly telling the public about her heart problems and for asking people to pray for her. She went on to say that--embarrassing and burdensome as it may seem-the Lord has a purpose for it. She then cited the Bible verses she came across while she was in the hospital, which her mother quoted from the Book of Job (12:9-10).

Lotz, the founder of AnGel Ministries, has earlier made public the said Bible verses from Job when she announced on Easter Sunday that her daughter was rushed again to the hospital by EMS on Saturday for severe heart pain. Accordingly, the incident happened after they finished filming the new episode of Jesus Followers Bible study in Graham's house.

In the said post, Lotz stressed that Job 12:9-10 comforted her since it spoke of "the hand of the Lord has done this...In His hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind." The 72-year-old evangelist said she and her family are not afraid of Wright's health situation and fully trust that it is part of God's plan for her. It was in the said post that she asked for prayers for her daughter.

Wright's hospitalization for her heart inflammation is the second this year. Christianity Daily reported in January that Wright suffered two heart attacks one day apart for an unknown cause. There were no blockages in her heart that caused the attack and doctors said it was a very rare condition described as a "broken heart syndrome." Accordingly, the heart attack happened after the death of Pastor Ray Bentley, who was very close to Wright.

The Christian Post reported that Wright was later officially diagnosed with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection or SCAD, which Lotz described as an "extremely serious" illness. She then signed up for cardiac rehabilitation in February.

In a blog post dated February 16, Lotz shared how difficult the first quarter of the year was for her family who had to face their respective medical conditions. She revealed that a first cousin suffered COVID and had to be placed in an ICU. Another cousin began chemotherapy for cancer while her brother underwent surgery for prostate cancer. Her sister's granddaughter had a massive car accident and had begun intense therapy to walk again.

Besides Rachel-Ruth, another child of hers was also having health concerns--a son with lungs that would never improve. This, she pointed out, excluded her own difficulty to walk for a pulled groin muscle.