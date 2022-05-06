Two prominent legal experts warn that certain aspects of the Christian faith are becoming more unpopular, causing culture wars.

On Thursday, two attorneys called upon the Christian faithful to pray for the Supreme Court and the U.S. judicial system in light of the National Day of Prayer. The prominent legal experts noted that some tenets of the Christian faith have grown unpopular through the past years and are affecting culture today, which may cause Gospel preaching to be labeled as "hate speech" in the near future. They hoped that the Supreme Court would stand by the Constitution and not culture's changing views.

Christian Legal Society CEO David Nammo and Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Gregory S. Baylor both commented on the National Day of Prayer yesterday during an online event hosted by MyFaithVotes.org, the Christian Headlines reported. The legal experts emphasized how the Supreme Court Justices need prayer just like politicians do.

Legal Experts Call on Christians to Pray for Judges Amid Culture Wars

Baylor suggested that Christians should specifically pray that the judges won't "get kind of sucked into the deep polarization and tribalism that's plaguing our culture right now." He explained that judges must not see themselves as part of "one tribe or another" with opposing views. Instead, he urged that Christians pray that the judges "do the job that God has called them to do."

Baylor explained that during the recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings, a consensus was made that judges should "not be legislators" and instead must be the "primary resolvers of the big disputes and debates in our country."

Culture is Becoming More Hostile Towards Gospel Preaching

Nammo urged Christians to pray for judges as well, especially during a time when culture has increasingly become more hostile to the Gospel. He noted that pastors must understand that "preaching the gospel may one day become hate speech in this country."

Nammo lamented that preaching the Gospel is in fact being considered "hate speech" in other countries today. He believes that instead of being ostracized and labeled as "hate speech," Gospel teaching must be done "without fear, without worry."

"We should do all we can to fight for the rights and the freedoms that are guaranteed to us in the Constitution, and to push back on a government that is by the people," Nammo declared. He added that pastors must not be "afraid" but acknowledge the hostility in today's culture when it comes to Christian faith.

The very same hostility towards Christians and Christianity are happening in the United Kingdom today. Back in March, Christian parliamentarian and former Interior Minister of Finland Päivi Räsänen was at the center of a lawsuit in which she was accused of "hate speech" after expressing her biblical views on sexuality and marriage. While her court case had been dismissed, Finnish prosecutor Raija Toivianen announced in late April that she will appeal the Helsinki District Court's decision to dismiss three cases against Räsänen, Evangelical Focus reported.

Räsänen denounced the appeal, calling it "the same false, inaccurate and untrue allegations" against her based on their "interpretations" of what the Christian parliamentarian had said.



