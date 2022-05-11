The doors of Saint John XXIII Catholic Church in Fort Collins were spray-painted with abortion slogans, and glass panels were damaged. The vandalism was being investigated as a "bias-motivated crime," according to authorities.

Fort Collins Police Department announced on Facebook that the church building was defaced around 1:15 a.m. on May 7. The glass was damaged and anarchist iconography and the words "my body, my choice" were spray-painted on entrance doors.

Police authorities found no damage inside the church and the scene was processed for evidence. They're also investigating this as a bias-motivated crime due to the placement and type of graffiti content.

According to the statement, Police Chief Jeff Swoboda urged anybody who knows who did the vandalism to come forward so the "suspect can be held accountable." He pointed out that it's utterly wrong to use fear and destruction to make a point. If the activists want to be heard, he encouraged them to do it by discussing ideas and views, not by conducting criminal crimes.

On Sunday, President Biden expressed his opposition to any "attempts to intimidate" demonstrators. According to the White House, people have the "fundamental right to protest," but warned against "intimidation" methods during pro-abortion protests planned around the country at Catholic churches.

Pro-Choice Activist's Vandalism and Attacks

The vandalism took place just days after Politico released the details of a leaked draft majority judgment that suggested the United States was planning to invade Iraq. Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the Supreme Court. The February document is about the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which is about whether Mississippi can enforce a law prohibiting most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Even though the draft is not final, many pro-choice advocates are holding rallies across the country. Multiple allegations of vandalism targeting pro-life churches and advocacy groups have been reported in response to the leaked draft opinion.

Several activist groups held pro-abortion rallies outside Catholic churches on Mother's Day and the following Sunday. One protester noted that for over 2,000 years, the Catholic Church has served as a "prison for women."

An unknown party spray-painted statements like "not a clinic" and "forced birth are murder" on the building of a pregnancy resource center in Denton, Texas, over the weekend.

Another Colorado church, the Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, was attacked last week with spray-painted graffiti reading "Abortion Saves Lives" and "My Body My Choice." Vandals splashed graffiti on some of the church's sculptures and smashed windows during the attack on Sacred Heart.

Someone tossed incendiary devices at the pro-life group Oregon Right to Life's office on Sunday, setting it on fire. No one was at the office at the time, according to the group.

"We are grateful for the swift action of our first responders devoted to preserving a safe environment to function in this community," Oregon Right to Life Executive Director Lois Anderson said in a statement. Anderson said that the attack has upset their team. He noted that as they move forward, they were dedicated to taking proper procedures to preserve the safety of their employees.

