Noting the uproar following the news of Roe v. Wade's possible reversal, a minister recalled the height of evil that transpired during Isaiah's time which led to Jerusalem's eventual fall to the hands of the Babylonian king. Like the prophet, he declared the same warning to the American people.

"Isaiah's 'woe' was designed to awaken and convict the nation to turn back to God before the hammer dropped. Sadly, that didn't happen. A lack of fear, repentance, and reverence for God led to physical and spiritual judgment," Shane Idleman, founder and lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship, wrote on Christian Headlines.

He explained that the word "woe" signifies the LORD's "impending judgment" on the Israelites because of their sins.

The pastor added that back in the day, the people of Israel "had become comfortable in their sins." Their moral conviction has faded that "they were calling evil good and good evil."

Calling Evil 'Good' And Good 'Evil' Is Evil

Two of these "top evils," he said, were infanticide and and sexual sin - the same sins that the American people are committing today, noting the reaction on the leak of the Supreme Court's draft of its decision on Roe v. Wade.

"The news that this law might be overturned has created a huge uproar. Imagine being angry that babies will live - 'woe be to those who call good evil,'" he said.

Like the Israelites at the time of Manasseh in 2 Kings 21:9, Idleman stressed that the American people allowed themselves to be led astray by their leaders.

"They failed to see that when sin fascinates, it assassinates," he continued.

'Woe' On Those Who Promote Sin By Twisting The Truth

Further, the minister shared about an observation that the American people today are doing evil even worse than the practices of the inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah, ancient cities which God destroyed with the burning sulfur.

In Genesis 18, God revealed to Abraham that He will destroy the cities because of the people's "grievous" sins. The following chapter unveils that homosexuality is one of these sins.

Like Isaiah, Idleman declared "woe" to those members of society that are promoting evil and encouraging people to do such, including the school districts, universities, politicians, media, film industry, liberal churches and even pastors and Christian leaders.

Though the pastor admitted that hearing his points will be "hard" for people "enamored by idolatry," he declared that his "woes" are "meant to sound an alarm," allowing God to destroy sin.

He emphasized that instead of repenting from their sins, the abortion advocates "continue to drink the poison" by protesting to maintain the evil ruling.

Repentance Is Key

For the nation to be saved from judgment, the minister emphasized that the American people have to humble themselves before God, just like what King Josiah did in 2 Kings 22. In the chapter, despite the enormity of the Israelites' sins, the LORD promised that He will not bring the disaster He declared in the Book of the Law during the king's lifetime.

"The cure for spiritual disease never changes: humility, repentance, brokenness, and desperation lead to spiritual health," the pastor added.

Citing the prayer in Isaiah 64:1-2, Idleman concluded by encouraging the Christians to come before God because like a parent to his child, the LORD hears them.