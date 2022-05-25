The state's education department has removed a video featuring a lesson on sexual orientation and gender identity geared towards kindergarteners after facing backlash.

An LGBT module for kindergarten students found in the Maine Department of Education website became the subject of an attack ad in the state's upcoming gubernatorial election, causing the education officials to take down the content. The lesson involved a video that introduced the concepts of sexual orientation and gender identity to kindergarten students.

Last week, Maine's Republican Party released an ad alleging that incumbent Democrat Gov. Janet Mills, who they wish to defeat in the gubernatorial election in November, had spent $2.8 million in taxpayer funding on "radical school lessons," the Christian Post reported. The ad featured a clip from a lesson plan intended for kindergarten students.

Controversial Video Pushes Gender Identity to Kindergarten Students

The video clip showed teacher Kailina Mills describing trans-identified individuals as people "the doctors made a mistake about when they were born." She claimed that when a baby is born, the doctor merely "[tells] the parents what gender they think that baby is."

In addition, Mills explained that when children grow older, they "realize what the doctors said was not right." The ad then challenged viewers, asking them if this was the type of content that "our kids should be learning in kindergarten, instead of math, science and reading." The ad concluded that Mills' LGBT agenda was "just wrong for our kids and for Maine."

Maine's 'Kindergarten MOOSE Module' Tackles LGBT Agenda

The state's Department of Education features a "Kindergarten MOOSE Module," which was described as a "300 project-based, interdisciplinary modules" for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12. A module titled "Freedom Holidays: Celebrating an American Summer,\" discusses topics about the Fourth of July, Women's Equality Day, and more, but also delves into the lack of freedom of the LGBT community.

"People in this country who are LGBT-plus, we're not free," Mills said in the educational video. She explained that while kindergarteners may not have heard the term LGBT, she explained that lesbians are "women who love other women," gays are "men who love other men," and bisexuals are "people who love both men and women." As for transgenders, Mills said that they are those who "might say the doctors told me that I was a man, but I'm really a woman."

Mills further explained that when a person grows up, "they can tell people that the doctors made a mistake about their gender, then they can transition to be the gender that they actually are."

The crackdown on LGBT materials in school comes after Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which caused an uproar across America and has led to a high-profile conflict between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney, POLITICO reported. The newly passed legislation bans teachers from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation for students in kindergarten through third grade and prohibits lessons for older students unless they are "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate."



