A hundred days can do so much for so many people. Unfortunately, it is a different story in Russia and Ukraine. Things are not the way we wanted them to be.

One hundred days of destruction, loss, and grief were painted in the eyes of the citizens in Ukraine and troops in Russia. According to CBN News, civilian corpses are widely seen in the streets of Bucha, a theater blown up in Mariupol, and chaos at a Kramatorsk train station with Russian missile strikes.

Thousands Were Killed During 100 Days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Parliament that "at least tens of thousands" have casualties so far. Officials have reported in Mariupol that 21,000 died, in Sievierodonetsk, a city in the eastern part of Luhansk had 1,500 casualties. Zelenskyy also added that 60 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day on the front lines, with 500 being wounded.

As of March 25, Russia's own forces released figures stating that 1,351 soldiers have been killed and 3,825 wounded. Western officials said that it was estimated that at least 40,000 Russian troops have been wounded.

Also Read: Russian Tank Shoots Pastor's Daughter In Ukraine

Economic Troubles for Ukraine and Russia

The war has set off the largest number of refugees in Europe since World War II. The United Nations estimated that more than 8 million Ukrainians have been displaced and 6.5 million have moved or fled to other countries.

The New York Times posted that approximately "4.8 million employees have lost their jobs and many Ukraine businesses have been closed." Ninety percent of the population is near or below the poverty line. Furthermore, the damage to infrastructure has been estimated at least $100 billion.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the nation is suffering from geopolitical isolation and might be facing years of economic loss. Banks have been cut out from finances such as Western finance, losing markets in Europe, and facing shortages of basic materials, parts, and components. Major Western companies such as Starbucks and McDonald's are gone from Russia and were replaced with Russian brands.

Some Russians Refuse to Fight

According to Russian human rights lawyers and activists via BBC News, some Russian troops are refusing to return to Ukraine to fight because of their experiences in the front lines. One soldier told the media that he didn't want to return to "kill and be killed." The soldier continued "I had thought that we were the Russian army, the most super-duper in the world," they were expected to be on the front lines without basic military equipment, such as night-vision devices since Russia is known for its state-of-the-art military equipment.

The World Today

Because of the war, inflation for basic goods was dramatically increasing in many places. According to economist Richael Kozul-Wright, Prices in oil in places like London and New York have risen by 20 to 25 percent. Developing countries are struggling and being squeezed hard with higher costs of food, fuel and financing.

Also Read: Cindy Jacobs Issues Urgent Call To Prayer For Ukraine And Russia