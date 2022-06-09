Hundreds of residents in Huntsville, Alabama were able to fill up their vehicles' gas tanks thanks to a free gas giveaway hosted by a local church pastor.

The Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama last week hosted a "Gas on God" free gas giveaway to more than 200 residents in the area to give back to the community amid skyrocketing gas prices. The effort was led by the Alabama local church Pastor Dion Watkins and the congregation that helped in extensive preparation and budgeting.

"God had given me a vision of the different things we want to do and this was one of them. So we just budgeted and our congregation, we give each and every week, but we believe in giving back to the community," Pastor Watkins told WAAY 31 ABC. "We are a church in the word, making a difference in the world so that's why we're out here."

More than 200 people were provided with $5,000 worth of free gas during the giveaway on Saturday, June 4, which was held at the Kroger on Oakwood Ave and the Walmart neighborhood store on Jordan Lane in Huntsville, Alabama.

Pastor Watkins explained that a little help can go a long way especially for the community that is faced with inflation "all over the place." He admitted that while the "Gas on God" free gas giveaway was "not a lot," it was the local church's small way of saying, "hey we love you." He reassured residents and recipients of free gas that there's "no strings attached" and there was no pressure to come to the Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church, but that they were always welcome to join the church. The point of the event was to simply give back to the community and "make a difference in the world."

Pastor Watkins, who hails from Buffalo, New York, recently pastored in Hartford, Connecticut, before moving to Huntsville, Alabama a year ago. The pastor, who was also raised in the church, remarked that it's important to "give some relief at the pump" because gas is so vital for people to go to work and take kids to school. He added that providing "a little ease financially" felt like a "blessing" to him and that he was "overjoyed" with the success of the event.

America Grapples with Increasing Gas Prices

Up to 16 states now have an average price of gas that is more than $5, Breitbart reported, adding that on Tuesday, the national average broke yet another record. The state of Maine has an average of $5.02, while California has the highest with $6.39. Alabama, where the "Gas on God" free gas giveaway was held, is not among the 16 states with the highest gas prices this week.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that only 27% approved of President Joe Biden's handling of the gas prices, with a majority or 72% disapproving, creating a four-point rise from the 68% who said they disapproved in April. In addition, up to 90% of voters said that gas prices will factor in when it comes to the vote for Congress in November.



