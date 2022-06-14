Friends and fans of the country music artist Toby Keith poured out their support and prayers as he announced last Sunday that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and had been undergoing intense treatment for the past six months, including chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

In his Twitter post, Keith said that he needed time to breathe, recover and relax and would be spending time with his family in the next coming days.

Following his announcement, Ohio State Fair posted on Twitter also that the supposed show of Keith on July 28 was canceled and all tickets were automatically refunded. Though the artist has been performing during his therapy, it is unclear what his plans will be. Keith had just said, "I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait.

Keith's performance schedule for the rest of the year was not immediately available. According to his website, his next concert will be on June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. Keith's publicist Elaine Schock told The Hill in an email late Sunday that certain tour dates will be canceled but not definite how many tours will be removed.

Prayers And Well Wishes Pours Out

Many fans, country music performers, and celebrities sent their regards and well wishes to the renowned music artist.

One huge fan of Keith who was also battling and receiving treatment for cancer last fall empathized with him, saying it would be difficult but there would be a reward for overcoming cancer.

Another one also commented to keep his attitude positive amidst the illness, sending him lots of prayers. She shared that his 23-year-old son also suffered from stage four terminal stomach cancer. Then after eight years of major surgeries, chemotherapy, and travels back-and-forth to Ohio State, his son was now 34 years old and engaged to be married soon.

A fan also shared that she watched Keith's recently, and she hadn't known that something was going on with his health. "You were absolutely amazing and charismatic as ever," she wrote in her post. She said that she understood the singer since his dad also suffered stage four colon cancer and prayed for his speedy recovery.

A military in service who was once stationed in Fallujah Iraq sent his appreciation for Keith's braveness when no one wanted to go to Iraq. He wrote that one showed up and that was Keith for the celebration of Memorial Day. He encouraged him by saying that cancer has no chance with him and sending him regards "Semper Fi."

His fellow country music artists also sent their encouragement to Keith like Lonestar band member John Rich who encouraged him in a post, "Hang in there, Keith." While "The Red Rocker" Sammy Hagar wished Keith a fast recovery and sent love from most redheads around the world.

Keith's Advocacy For Cancer Patients

Fox News reported Keith has always been a champion for cancer patients. He founded Ally's House in 2004, a non-profit that helps Oklahoma cancer patients and their families. In 2006, Keith established the Toby Keith Foundation to further campaign for children with cancer. In 2014, his foundation opened the OK Kids Korral, an institution that provides a free and happy home for children with cancer, receiving treatment at OU Medical Center's Children's Hospital.

