The respective camps of Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are now on a final push ahead of their Dec. 6 runoff for the Georgia Senate.

Final Bid for Senate Seat

The two candidates have been exchanging tirades at the start of their campaign trails, but their recent campaign strategies have upped the ante. Their camps have spent top dollars on political ads that included claims of abortion, mastery of lying, and questions on each candidate's capacity to perform the tasks of a U.S. senator.

Christianity Daily earlier reported about Walker's swipe at Warnock, whom he said 'sounded like a vampire' in a horror film he watched.

"I don't know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So, I don't want to be a vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf," Walker told The Guardian.

He then reportedly added that the movie's vampire was "looking real good in his black suit. Whoa, that sounds like Senator Warnock, doesn't it?"

According to a report by The New York Times, over 1.8 million registered voters throughout Georgia have opted to vote early ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between the two candidates. Tuesday will be the last opportunity for Georgia voters to choose who among the two hopefuls get to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

The Times said Walker made one final bid on Monday to sway voters' minds to choose him. Walker reportedly traveled throughout northern Georgia, a conservative part of the state, via bus on a tour his campaign team dubbed "Evict Warnock."

The news outlet noted that Senator Warnock is predicted to be ahead during the early vote, which is why Walker's camp believed he must win as many in-person votes as he could - 60% to be exact.

Warnock, the senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, told Georgia Tech students to treat the runoff as "an emergency."

"We've got one more day to bring this thing home, and I want you to create a 9-1-1 emergency. I want you to vote like it's an emergency," The Times quoted Warnock saying.

Warnock also had his last pre-election sermon as pastor of his church on Sunday, during which his supporters and fraternity brothers at Alpha Phi Alpha were present.

The Senate tiff between the two has already etched its mark in history since political scientists revealed the state has, for the first time, two concurrent Senate hopefuls backed by two major political parties who are Black.

An Important Race

The runoff race between Warnock and Walker would decide whether the current 50-50 split would remain (with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie) or whether the Democrats would nab the outright majority with 51-49.

Such numbers would help Democrats avoid power-sharing and have relative ease in handling legislative matters, like as controlling key Senate committees.

