On Tuesday, a group of activist lawmakers filed House Resolution 644, which calls for an investigation into allegations of human rights abuses by controversial Filipino pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who calls himself "The Appointed/Anointed Son of God" and "Owner of the Universe."

Details of the House Bill

According to CNN Philippines, Makabayan bloc lawmakers Rep. Raoul Manuel, Rep. Arlene Brosas, and Rep. France Castro have filed the House bill to call for a joint investigation by the House Committees on Women and Gender Equality and Welfare of Children into allegations of the pastor's human rights violations.

Quiboloy, whom the United States Department of the Treasury sanctioned for allegedly sexually abusing young girls called "pastorals," has been a highly controversial Filipino religious figure.

Aside from owning multimillion-peso properties, including a private plane, Quiboloy is also well-connected with Philippine political figures such as former President Rodrigo Duterte and current President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

"[I]t is imperative for the Philippine government and agencies to commence an investigation on the slew of charges lodged against Quiboloy and immediately prevent the possible continuing offenses," CNN Philippines quoted the Makabayan bloc release saying.

Aside from pushing for an official legislative inquiry into the allegations, the progressive lawmakers also blasted the seemingly wanting attention the Philippine government pays to the pastor's case.

The lawmakers said the country's legislative branch should not "stand idle" amid the strings of human rights abuse allegations lodged against "an international criminal." They said Pastor Quiboloy had "committed blatant abuses and inflicted unimaginable trauma against women and minors."

About Quiboloy's US Sanction

Christianity Daily had earlier reported about Pastor Quiboloy being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for allegedly committing human rights violations, particularly the rape of young female church members and the physical torture of erring members.

The U.S. Department of Justice had also indicted Quiboloy in 2021 for allegedly forcing his female wards to perform sexual acts with him while on their "night watches."

The sanction was under the Global Magnitsky Act, which empowers the United States President to revoke visas and sequester the properties of foreigners accused of "extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights." The act also covers civil servants and their associates who have done corrupt practices while in office.

The report mentioned Quiboloy routinely subjecting many of his "pastorals" to sexual abuse, with at least one woman alleging the pastor had abused her 1,000 times. Some of the pastor's victims were also said to be extremely young, with one girl only 11 years old.

"Quiboloy exploited his role within the KOJC to rape his victims and subject them to other physical abuse, describing these acts as sacrifices required by the Bible and by God for the victims' salvation," the FBI indictment said in its indictment of Quiboloy.

CNN Philippines said the Philippine Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to consult with international experts concerning the sanctions against the pastor. Quiboloy's camp dismissed the U.S. sanctions as mere "politicking."

