As the LVII Super Bowl comes to a close, the Kansas City Chiefs bring home the bacon as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35. The players thank God for their victory, making them two-time champions of the Super Bowl.

The NFL has been widely affiliated with Christianity, as many players and officials are devout Christians, including the star players for the teams that competed in this year's Super Bowl, namely, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Faith and Football Comes Hand in Hand as Players Shared on How They Win With God

After securing a crucial win in the last quarter, Harrison Butker, a member of the Knights of Columbus, expressed gratitude to his faith for sustaining him throughout the season. According to Christian Post, he noted that his trust in God gave him the strength to persevere and carry on, even when the odds seemed against him.

Baker's faith assured him that there was a plan for his life, and he was thankful that this plan led to a victory for his team. His remarks underscore the value of having a solid support system, whether it be through one's faith or other means, as it can help individuals navigate through challenging times with resilience and determination.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory, wide receiver Kadarius Toney took to Twitter to express his feelings about the momentous win. Toney, who had joined the team midway through the season, was clearly still taking it all in, marvelling at the fast-paced nature of life and reflecting on the importance of never questioning God.

Toney's remarks suggest that he was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the win and the role that he played in helping his team secure victory. In particular, his punt return for 65 yards will go down in history as one of the most impressive plays in the game's history. Toney's postgame comments serve as a reminder that success often comes from hard work, perseverance, and faith in oneself and one's team.

Also Read: Hurts, Mahomes Highlight Christianity After Game-Winning Performances, Will Face Off in Super Bowl

Chiefs Come Out Victorious, Naming Patrick Mahomes the MVP for his Heroic Performance

In a neck-and-neck game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves down at halftime. Their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was also dealing with an injury.

In the article shared in Sports Spectrum, despite these challenges, Mahomes and his teammates kept their focus and managed to mount an impressive comeback. Mahomes played a critical role in this effort, throwing for three touchdowns and running for 44 yards.

In the end, the team's perseverance paid off as they secured a victory. Mahomes was rightly named MVP for his heroic performance, but he was quick to credit his teammates for their hard work and dedication. Together, they overcame the odds and emerged victorious. This game serves as a reminder that success often comes from a collective effort, where every member of the team plays a crucial role in achieving the ultimate goal.

Related Article: Super Bowl Quarterbacks Hurts and Mahomes Prove Faith as the Driving Force, Not Race