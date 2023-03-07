The outstanding success of the revival at Asbury University in Kentucky was a sign that faith is still present deep within the people's souls. Another faith-related celebration, Bridgefest, a Christian festival held annually at the Jersey Shore for almost two decades, brings families together to worship, listen to teachings, and enjoy Christian music.

The festival takes place in Ocean Grove, also known as "God's Square Mile," a Christian gathering place since the 1800s. This year's festival is scheduled for June 23 and 24 and is organized by The Bridge Christian Radio, a Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, New Jersey radio ministry.

Jersey Shore's Largest Christian Festival: The Bridgefest

The Bridge Christian Radio began broadcasting the Gospel of Jesus Christ 24/7 in 2003, reaching up to 8 million potential listeners in the tri-state area, including New York City. According to Fox News, the station's founder, Lloyd Pulley, also the senior pastor at Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, had a vision for a two-day festival on the Jersey Shore to bring like-minded people together through music, teaching, and food.

Pulley moved with his family from California to New Jersey in 1984 to establish Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, affiliated with Pastor Chuck Smith's Calvary Chapel church movement that sparked a spiritual awakening in Southern California during the 1960s and 1970s. The church's story was recently recounted in the movie "Jesus Revolution."

According to a shared article in MSN, Bridgefest is an annual festival that draws families, pastors, and churches from across the country to Ocean Grove, New Jersey, to hear the Gospel of Jesus. The festival includes Bible teachings, boardwalk games, food trucks, kids' activities, and a Friday night concert at the historic Great Auditorium.

We The Kingdom, a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning band, will perform at the concert this year, and Pastor Garid Beeler of Vision City Church in Irvine, California, will serve as the keynote speaker. Following the play and Beeler's message; there will be an invitation for attendees to embrace Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. According to Robert Baltodano, manager of Bridge Christian Radio, "several thousand" people have previously replied, with 150-200 coming forward annually.

A History and Further Understand of the Bridgefest

Pastor Lloyd founded the Bridge Christian Radio station in 2003 to provide sound Bible teaching in response to a famine of the Word of God. According to Bridgefest's website, Pastor Lloyd had been airing his program Bridging the Gap on a central New York Christian talk radio station since the early 1990s and recognized the profound impact radio could have. The Bridge Radio station began by airing Pastor Lloyd's program and other solid Bible teachers. The station's coverage has expanded to New York City and thousands of online listeners countrywide.

In 2005, The Bridge staff hosted a beach festival in Ocean Grove, NJ, called YESS Festival, with Audio Adrenaline and Falling Up as the featured bands and Pastor Pancho Juarez delivering a Gospel-centered message at the end of the night. YESS Festival made a tremendous impact in many's hearts and minds, prompting The Bridge to continue hosting the annual festival for over 15 years, renamed Bridgefest. Bridgefest has seen many tremendous moments, from rededications to first-time commitments to the Lord.

