Grand Canyon University (GCU), a Christian university in Phoenix, has had success instilling a sense of community among its students by emphasizing volunteer work and community service, which includes restoring homes in underprivileged areas.

According to university president Brian Mueller, who spoke to Fox News, their involvement in the community has shaped the school's reputation and lessens conflict among students.

Christian College Unites Students Across Political Lines

According to Fox News, Mueller emphasized the community-centered philosophy of GCU by mentioning the unifying force of walking outside on a Saturday to rebuild five homes. The university, founded in 1949, has spent the last 10 years concentrating on growing its campus and strongly emphasizing community engagement in its five-point mission statement. This includes working with Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate 800 local homes and providing a free tutoring program for high school students nearby.

Although GCU offers many chances for volunteer work and has made it a core part of its culture and mission, the Christian college does not require it. Mueller thinks that by taking this strategy, the student body has been successfully brought together, and any party gaps have been overcome.

Instead of getting involved in political arguments, Mueller emphasized the need of concentrating on helping those in need. He emphasized that they focus on helping those who need it, which fosters an environment where students can have productive talks about their differences.

According to the shared article in Yahoo! News, Mueller anticipates that when GCU's campus expands, the student body's political diversity will rise. The Christian college's enrolment has increased thrice during the past ten years and will top 25,000 students in 2022. According to a university representative, the university's varied population is further enhanced by the enrollment of at least 400 DACA students.

Mueller made the observation that students with various life experiences can have a political perspective on events. One religious studies professor claimed that Christian colleges aid in the politicization of knowledge because they falsify science or history in their curricula and indoctrinate pupils.

Mueller argued that the focus on Christian principles had created a more welcoming college climate. He observed that GCU exhibits the warmth and caring that one would expect from a Christian community and that their work with the underprivileged residents of the area only serves to strengthen these traits.

Homeschoolers Gravitate Toward Gcu's Commitment to Community Service As a Substitute for Ivy League Schools

Grand Canyon University's emphasis on community service and volunteer activities has proven particularly appealing to homeschoolers looking for an alternative to the Ivy League atmosphere. In the shared article in Bolly Inside, in a time when fewer students are attending college, GCU has managed to distinguish out thanks to its dedication to volunteering and community service.

The university's mission plan is centered around community service, which is a fundamental aspect of its culture and purpose. This emphasis has encouraged student unity while also assisting in bridging partisan gaps. Mueller sees a rise in political variety as the school grows, but he is optimistic that the institution's commitment to volunteerism will keep people together.

