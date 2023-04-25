Intoxicated Driver, Ignoring 4 Red Lights, Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison with 6 Years Provision for Pastor's Tragic Death

Pexels/energepic.com

Jose Silva, a Milwaukee resident who was intoxicated when he ran four red lights and crashed, killing Wisconsin Pastor Aaron Strong, received a sentence of 12 years in jail followed by six years of probation.

On October 12, 2022, Silva, then 23, struck the pastor's 40-year-old automobile in downtown Milwaukee before entering a guilty plea in February. He had been accused of second-degree reckless homicide.

Wife of Slain Pastor Reacts to 12-Year Sentence for Intoxicated Driver

According to the report shared in Christian Post, Abbie Strong has spoken out on the effects of the tragedy on her family in the wake of Jose Silva receiving a 12-year prison term for being the drunk driver who killed her husband. Abbie, who must now care for her children alone, revealed that part of their weekly schedule is going to counseling to help them deal with the trauma they have encountered.

Silva expressed his repentance during the court hearings, admitting that the suffering he had brought about was always there and saying that he frequently prayed for individuals who had been harmed. Abbie acknowledged that the sentence, including a 12-year imprisonment, was worse than anticipated. She stressed once more that neither family has won in this awful circumstance, with the events of October 12 leaving both families inconsolable and devastated.

Following the catastrophic collision on October 12 that claimed Pastor Aaron Strong's life, Jose Silva's irresponsible actions on new security footage presented in court have been disclosed. According to TMJ4, due to his tardiness, Silva rushed through multiple red lights and drove into oncoming traffic while exceeding the posted speed limit. This resulted in a collision with Aaron's car, which killed him.

Aaron had just picked up his two kids from school the morning of the accident and was on his way to his job at the Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee. The case's judge, Jean Kies, declared that despite Silva's lack of criminal history, his acts called for harsh punishment. She made it clear that she wanted the 12-year prison sentence to leave the community with a clear understanding of the dire consequences of careless and drunk driving.

Intoxicated Driver's Speed and Alcohol Level Led to Fatal Crash; Family Members Apologize

According to another source, WQOW, Jose Silva had a blood alcohol concentration of.193 and was driving at 74 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to the prosecution. Silva's blood alcohol content was more than twice as high as Wisconsin's 0.08% legal limit. The previous evening at his house, he had consumed alcohol.

Margie Wade and Natalie Mizysak, Silva's two elder sisters, spoke highly of their brother and discussed their family's problems due to their father's long-term drug and alcohol addiction. The event also made Silva's drinking issue clear.

Wade apologized to Aaron's family on behalf of her own, adding that this terrible accident and tragedy had ruined both of their families. Wade was visibly upset as she spoke.

