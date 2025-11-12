Franklin Graham Draws 70,000 in Buenos Aires, Echoing His Father’s Gospel Mission 34 Years On

More than 70,000 people attended a free two?night evangelistic outreach at Vélez Stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 7-8, 2025, hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Franklin Graham

The Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, shared the Gospel message with more than 70,000 people in Argentina over the weekend during a large-scale outreach in Buenos Aires.

The televangelist’s visit comes 34 years after his father traveled to the country to preach and encourage commitments to Jesus Christ.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) noted that the opening night of Esperanza Buenos Aires coincided with what would have been Billy Graham’s 107th birthday, lending historic resonance to the event.

In a statement released Monday, BGEA recapped the free, two-night evangelistic campaign in Buenos Aires known as Esperanza Buenos Aires.

Over two evenings at Vélez Sarsfield Stadium, Graham—who serves as CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association—addressed nearly 75,000 attendees with a straightforward call to faith in Jesus Christ.

“God loves you. He made you and cares for you and has a plan for your life,” Graham told the crowd. “He wants to forgive you, but you have to come to His Son, Jesus Christ, in repentance and faith.”

The program also featured musical performances by Argentinian Christian band Rescate, Latin Grammy–nominated Redimi2, and American artists Michael W. Smith and Charity Gayle.

Attendance reached approximately 30,000 on Friday and grew to 43,000 on Saturday, with logistics supported by a fleet of 1,000 buses and a partnership of 2,500 churches across the region.

Ale Neusch, who served as the church coordinator for Esperanza Buenos Aires, indicated that he was “blown away and surprised by the number of people who came forward.”

According to Neusch, “It’s incredible to see so many lives be changed at one moment here in this stadium. It’s beyond words."

"This is not common," he said. "We’re not used to seeing things like what just happened. It’s a miracle from Heaven, and we thank God for each and every person whose life was transformed by accepting Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior.”

Graham reflected on the outreach across his social media channels, highlighting both the message and the response he witnessed in the stadium.

In a post on X that included photos from the event, he wrote, “I came to Buenos Aires to tell the people of Argentina that God loves them and wants to have a relationship with them.”

“I shared that there’s only one way to have a personal relationship with God — and that is by putting our trust in Jesus Christ. He paid the price for our sins. We thank God for the hundreds who responded to God’s invitation to come to Him in repentance and faith!”

Esperanza Buenos Aires is part of a broader series of international crusades on Graham’s schedule, with upcoming stops announced for Nagaland (India), Siem Reap (Cambodia), Lima (Peru), and Madrid (Spain).